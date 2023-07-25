Newborn Screening Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,467 Million by 2028 at 7.5% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global newborn screening market size reached US$ 956 Million in 2022.

UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Newborn Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global newborn screening market size reached US$ 956 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,467 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2023-2028.

Newborn screening encompasses a range of laboratory processes and point-of-care (POC) examinations aimed at early detection, diagnosis, and intervention of genetic, metabolic, blood, or hormone-related disorders that may not be immediately evident after birth. Its primary objective is to identify diseases that can lead to significant morbidity, mortality, and intellectual disability (ID) at an early stage, allowing quick initiation of treatment before the onset of symptoms. It covers various diseases, including galactosemia, phenylketonuria (PKU), homocystinuria, hearing loss, sickle cell disease (SCD), biotinidase deficiency, maple syrup urine disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCAD) deficiency. It involves collecting a small blood sample from the baby’s heel for a simple blood test. This blood sample is then analyzed to screen for various conditions, including metabolic, endocrine, and blood disorders such as phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell anemia. If the newborn screening test indicates the presence of a genetic disorder, further confirmatory testing is performed to establish a definitive diagnosis. It enables the baby to receive appropriate treatment and follow-up care accordingly. At present, healthcare organizations across the globe are adopting advanced testing methods, such as tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS), to identify disorders linked to protein and fatty acid metabolism through blood samples.

Newborn Screening Market Trends and Drivers:

The global newborn screening market is primarily driven by the increasing concerns of parents, especially new parents, regarding children’s health. Moreover, the rising awareness about the importance of early detection and diagnosis due to the surging prevalence of congenital conditions among infants, leading to prompt medical intervention and treatment, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rapid expansion of disorders that can be screened owing to the advancements in medical technology and genetic testing is propelling market growth. Additionally, governments of numerous countries are planning to implement mandatory newborn screening programs due to the rising rates of child morbidity and mortality. In line with this, the widespread adoption of newborn screening programs by healthcare organizations has catalyzed market growth. Besides this, ongoing product innovations, such as the introduction of next-generation sequencing and tandem mass spectrometry with improved accuracy and speed, have accelerated the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the easy availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing and the increasing focus on personalized medicine are contributing to market growth by enabling tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles. Apart from this, the rising strategic partnerships among key players to ensure product sustainability is another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, increasing healthcare expenditure, rapid digitization, widespread access to high-speed internet, and online health communities, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Breakup by Technology:

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Dry Blood Spot Test

CCHD

Hearing Screen

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Baebies Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Perkinelmer Inc.

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Waters Corporation.

