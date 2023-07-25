Comms Factory Marks 10 Years in PR Business Serving Companies and Entrepreneurs in 70+ Countries
Experts in communications and publicity have produced more than 4,000 gigs for customersCLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, a top press release and publicity writing service, today announced it is celebrating 10 years in the public relations business. The company is the global leader in professional public relations media outreach services and has just surpassed more than 4,000 gigs for its customers in over 70 countries.
“We help entrepreneurs and small- and mid-size businesses find recognition and revenue with expert press releases and communications plans,” said Comms Factory CEO and Founder Hugh Taylor.
The company provides the highest-quality PR materials and a proven, professional writing team that puts together unique press releases and media pitches to help sell products, services, events and professional announcements.
Comms Factory offers proven PR strategies to generate press coverage, “Position yourself or someone in your company as an expert spokesperson. We will write the headline and message you want people to see, hear and remember. The goal is to create industry attention and the best SEO positions with traditional search engines for customers who want to do business with you,” Taylor added.
He continued, “Comms Factory makes it easy for you to choose public relations tools from our menu. We give you dedicated and professional custom PR solutions from expert staff writers, without you having to hire an expensive PR firm. You deserve an expert press release writing company with a proven track record. Our Comms Factory YouTube Channel has more than 5,000 views and thousands of satisfied customers who are now making money and bringing in more business thanks to expert publicity.”
For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory.net. The company can also be found on Fiverr and Upwork.
About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. We are a team of experienced corporate communications professionals that offers a range of public relations and content marketing services. Our goal is to enable our clients to promote themselves in multiple media outlets as economically as possible.
