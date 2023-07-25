Corporate Wellness Market Size to Surpass US$ 94.8 Billion by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 61.8 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Corporate Wellness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 61.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 94.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028.

Corporate wellness comprises policies, programs, and initiatives to support the health and well-being of employees in a workplace. It involves health screenings, providing healthy food options, encouraging physical activities, wellness assessments, and offering mental health resources. It assists in increasing employee engagement, reducing absenteeism, improving confidence and morale, and decreasing healthcare costs. Besides this, it aids in enhancing recruitment and retention of employees, developing a better relationship among workers, reducing stress, and improving employee behavior. As a result, corporate wellness is widely employed in small-scale, medium-scale, and large-scale organizations across the globe.

Corporate Wellness Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing awareness about employee health and well-being represents one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing investment in mental health and stress management programs is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of choric diseases, such as diabetes, heart attacks, arthritis, and respiratory disorders, among the masses across the globe is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players. Moreover, technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for corporate wellness programs among organizations to reduce operational costs and enhance employee efficiency is supporting the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Service:

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition and Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Breakup by Category:

Fitness and Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

Organizations/Employers

Breakup by Delivery:

Onsite

Offsite

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the top leading Corporate Wellness Companies.

Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Provant Health Solutions

SOL Wellness

Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Virgin Pulse

Vitality

Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC

Wellsource Inc.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

