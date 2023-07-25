Teleflex Awarded National Group Purchasing Agreements with Premier, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it was awarded three group purchasing agreements with Premier, Inc. Effective August 1st, 2023, the new agreements allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for select Teleflex products in the Laryngoscope Systems, Laryngeal Masks Airways, and Disposable Anesthesia Products categories.



“As a manufacturer of market leading Airway Management products,1 we are delighted to have been awarded these agreements with Premier to provide products that help clinicians deliver the care they expect in order to improve the health and quality of people’s lives,” said Kevin Robinson, President and General Manager, Anesthesia & Emergency Medicine at Teleflex.

Teleflex, through its Rüsch™ and LMA™ products, provides healthcare providers solutions to optimize patient outcomes by offering broad portfolios to meet every day airway needs. The group purchasing agreements include access to Rüsch™ and Sheridan™ endotracheal tubes, nasal and oral airways, and LMA™ supraglottic devices.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

