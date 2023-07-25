Shape-Shifting Convenience: Announcing Next-Level Folding Bike Innovations

Folding Bikes Market Worth $1.26 Billion by 2027: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global folding bikes market size generated $790.90 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.26 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Implementation of various government regulations to promote the usage of electric bikes, consumer inclination toward e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution, and rise in fuel costs drive the growth of the global folding bikes market. However, high cost of e-bikes restrains the market growth. Contrarily, improvement in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology along with preference for cycling as a fitness & recreational activity present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7496

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been a complete stoppage of manufacturing activities of folding bikes due to lockdown imposed by governments. In addition, there have been issues such as lack of workforce and unavailability of raw materials.

However, the demand for folding bikes increased during the post-lockdown as people began avoiding public transport to avoid possibility of cross-contamination. In addition, owing to closure of gyms and fitness centers, people preferred folding bikes for exercising and maintaining fitness.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global folding bikes market based on product type, drive type, application, price range, distribution channel, and region.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7496

By product type, the vertical fold segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes segments including mid-fold and triangle hinge.

By application, the commercial segment held the highest market share, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global folding bikes market in 2019, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the fitness segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7496

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, North America is estimated to maintain the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global folding bikes market analyzed in the research include Bickerton Portables, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Bobbin Bicycles Ltd., Pacific Cycles, Montague Corporation, Giant Bicycles, Vilano Bikes, Gocycle, Dahon, Raleigh UK Ltd., and Ming Cycle.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Electric Bike Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-bikes-market

Electric Mobility Scooter Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-mobility-scooter-market

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/one-wheel-electric-scooter-market-A08744

Electric Vehicle Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-market

Solar E-Bike Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-e-bike-market-A10071