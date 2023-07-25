Workforce Management Market News and Forecast: Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities | Growing at CAGR of 10.2%

Cloud adoption, AI integration, mobile solutions, and data analytics are key drivers shaping the growth of Workforce Management market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Workforce Management Market was worth $4,350 million in 2019, and it is anticipated to rise to $9,391 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The workforce is a company's most valuable asset since it is essential to daily operations and provides the biggest competitive edge in a highly competitive market. As a result, many corporate executives use workforce management solutions to aid in the optimization of their workforce operations and the scheduling of tasks based on their importance and availability of trained employees. This in turn is a factor that, over the course of the projected period, propels the workforce management market.

The workforce management market is witnessing a transformative shift as organizations recognize the value of optimizing their human resources. One prominent trend is the adoption of cloud-based solutions, enabling businesses to centralize workforce data, enhance accessibility, and streamline operations across multiple locations. Cloud-based platforms also facilitate real-time updates and provide workforce analytics, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions for better resource allocation and planning.

Another significant trend in the workforce management market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities. AI-driven systems can analyze historical employee data, identify patterns, and predict future workforce needs. These predictive insights help companies proactively address staffing gaps, manage talent acquisition, and implement training and development programs tailored to individual employee requirements, leading to increased productivity and reduced employee turnover.

Mobile workforce management is also gaining momentum as remote work and flexible working arrangements become more prevalent. Mobile solutions allow employees to access schedules, submit time and attendance data, and request leave from their smartphones or tablets. Employers can efficiently track and manage remote workers, ensuring compliance with labor regulations and optimizing productivity in a distributed work environment.

Workforce analytics and data-driven decision-making are becoming indispensable tools for HR professionals. Organizations are leveraging sophisticated analytics tools to gain insights into employee performance, engagement, and overall workforce productivity. These data-driven insights enable proactive measures to address potential issues, foster a positive work culture, and align employee skills with business objectives, ultimately driving organizational success in a rapidly evolving and competitive market.

Some of the key market players profiled in the workforce management market analysis include ADP, LLC, Infor, IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software, LLC. Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies such as business expansion and partnership to reduce supply–demand gap. With increase in remote working and lockdown initiatives across the globe, major players have collaborated their product portfolio to provide differentiated and innovative cloud-based workforce management products.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

