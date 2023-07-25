AI in Oil and Gas Market Forecast: Evaluating AI Adoption by Major Players | Growing at CAGR of 13.5%

Data-driven decision-making, predictive maintenance, optimized production, and environmental sustainability are key AI drivers in Oil and Gas.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI in Oil and Gas Market was assessed at $2.32 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase to $7.99 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 and 2031.

The growth of the global AI in oil and gas market is primarily driven by reasons such as defect identification and quality improvement, decreased production and maintenance costs, and assurance of safety and security standards. However, a sharp decline in the demand for fossil fuels and large emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other strong greenhouse gases could limit market expansion to some extent.

In recent years, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the oil and gas industry has sparked a transformative wave, reshaping traditional practices and opening new avenues of growth. AI technologies have shown immense potential in optimizing various aspects of the oil and gas market, from exploration and drilling to refining and distribution. The ability of AI to process vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and make accurate predictions has led to enhanced operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making it a key driver of market trends in this sector.

One of the prominent trends in the AI-driven oil and gas market is the adoption of advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms for predictive maintenance. By continuously monitoring equipment and analyzing sensor data, AI systems can predict potential equipment failures, enabling proactive maintenance and reducing costly downtime. This trend has not only minimized operational disruptions but has also substantially improved worker safety by identifying potential hazards beforehand.

Another significant trend is the implementation of AI-powered reservoir modeling and production optimization techniques. Through the analysis of geological data, historical production records, and real-time reservoir performance, AI algorithms can optimize oil and gas production rates and reservoir management strategies. This enhanced decision-making process has led to increased hydrocarbon recovery and optimized resource utilization, contributing to overall profitability for companies operating in the sector.

AI has also revolutionized the oil and gas market's approach to environmental sustainability. By utilizing AI in drilling and exploration activities, companies can minimize the environmental impact of their operations. AI-enabled systems can identify potential drilling locations with lower environmental risks, and advanced data analytics help optimize drilling techniques to reduce waste and pollution. This trend aligns the industry with global sustainability goals and enhances its reputation among stakeholders and investors, driving a shift towards more environmentally conscious practices. As AI continues to evolve, its impact on the oil and gas market is expected to expand further, shaping the industry's future in an increasingly competitive and technologically-driven landscape.

Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include C3.AI, Cloudera, FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Inc., Google. Llc, General Vision, Hortonworks, Infosys Limited, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Inbenta, NVIDIA Corporation, NeuDax, Oracle Corporation, Numenta, Shell Plc., Sentient technologies. This study includes AI in oil and gas market share, trends, AI in oil and gas market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

