Global Automotive Data Cables Market Size Expansion At CAGR of 10.52% to Achieve 6.98 Billion US Dollar By 2030

According to a market research study, the demand analysis of Global Automotive Data Cables Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6.98 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 15.48 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.52% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Group, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis N.V., and others.

Automotive Data Cables Market By Cable Type (Ethernet Cables, UBB Cables, Coaxial Cables, Fiber Optic Cables, Power Cables, And Others), By Application (ADAS, Infotainment Systems, Powertrain Systems, Battery Management Systems, And Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, And Hybrid Vehicles), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Data Cables Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6.98 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.48 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.52% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is Automotive Data Cables? How big is the Automotive Data Cables Industry?

Automotive Data Cables Market Coverage & Overview:

Automotive data cables are specialized cables used in vehicles to transmit data and electrical signals between various components, such as the engine, transmission, sensors, entertainment systems, and communication modules, enabling efficient and reliable communication and control within the automotive system. These cables are designed to withstand harsh automotive environments, including extreme temperatures, vibrations, and electromagnetic interference while ensuring accurate and fast data transfer for optimal performance, safety, and connectivity in modern vehicles.

Global Automotive Data Cables Market: Growth Factors

The growing demand for connected and electric vehicles is a significant driving factor for the automotive data cables market. Connected vehicles require extensive data communication between various onboard systems, including infotainment, navigation, telematics, and vehicle diagnostics. Electric vehicles rely on data cables to transmit critical information related to battery management, powertrain efficiency, and charging infrastructure. As the popularity of connected and electric vehicles continues to rise, the need for advanced automotive data cables with higher bandwidth, enhanced durability, and improved data transfer capabilities increases, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.98 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.48 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.52% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Group, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis N.V. Key Segment By Cable Type, By Application, By Vehicle Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Automotive Data Cables Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the cable type, the global market is bifurcated into ethernet cables, UBB cables, coaxial cables, fiber optic cables, power cables, and others. The ethernet cables segment is expected to dominate the automotive data cables industry over the forecast period. Ethernet cables are commonly used for in-vehicle networking and connectivity, particularly for high-speed data transfer between various electronic components in modern vehicles. Ethernet technology has gained prominence due to its ability to support advanced applications and increasing data requirements. It has been widely adopted in automotive applications, especially in autonomous driving systems.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, and hybrid vehicles

Based on the application, the global automotive data cables industry is divided into ADAS, infotainment systems, powertrain systems, battery management systems, and others. The ADAS segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. ADAS technologies include features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot detection, among others. ADAS has been gaining significant traction in the automotive industry due to its focus on enhancing vehicle safety and improving the driving experience. The ADAS segment has been capturing a considerable market share as automakers continue to integrate advanced safety features into their vehicles.

The global Automotive Data Cables market is segmented as follows:

By Cable Type

Ethernet cables

UBB cables

Coaxial cables

Fiber optic cables

Power cables

Others

By Application

ADAS

Infotainment systems

Powertrain systems

Battery management systems

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Electric vehicles

Hybrid vehicles

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Automotive Data Cables market include -

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Hyundai Motor Group

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Stellantis N.V

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global automotive data cables market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.52% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global automotive data cables market size was valued at around USD 6.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.48 billion, by 2030.

The primary factor projected to drive the automotive data cables market is the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems & connected car technologies. ADAS encompasses a range of technologies designed to enhance vehicle safety and improve the driving experience. These technologies include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, collision avoidance systems, and many others.

Based on the cable type, the ethernet cables segment will capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the residential segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the passenger cars, the passenger cars segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Automotive Data Cables industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Automotive Data Cables Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Automotive Data Cables Industry?

What segments does the Automotive Data Cables Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automotive Data Cables Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Cable Type, By Application, By Vehicle Type, and By Region Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global automotive data cables market during the forecast period. The automotive market is driven by factors such as strong consumer demand for vehicles, economic stability, and technological advancements. The region has a well-established automotive industry and is home to major automakers. Factors such as rising disposable income, favorable financing options, and a focus on safety and innovation contribute to the growth of the automotive market in North America.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, has been experiencing rapid growth in the automotive market. Key growth drivers include increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, infrastructure development, and a rising middle class. The demand for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles is robust in this region. Additionally, government initiatives promoting clean and sustainable transportation contribute to the growth of the automotive market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2023, TE Connectivity acquired Laird PLC's automotive connectivity business for USD 1.1 billion. This acquisition will give TE Connectivity a stronger position in the automotive data cables market, as Laird is a leading supplier of automotive connectivity solutions.

In March 2023, Delphi Technologies PLC acquired Aptiv PLC's electrical and electronic architecture business for USD 1.35 billion. This acquisition will give Delphi Technologies a larger portfolio of automotive data cables and other electrical and electronic components.

In February 2023, Yazaki Corporation acquired Sumitomo Electric Industries' automotive wire and cable business for USD 1.2 billion. This acquisition will give Yazaki a stronger position in the automotive data cables market, as Sumitomo Electric is a leading supplier of automotive wire and cable solutions.

