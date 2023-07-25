Flash News: OKX Adds PEPE and BCH to its Dual Investment Structured Product

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 25, 2023.



OKX Adds PEPE and BCH to its Dual Investment Structured Product

OKX is pleased to announce two new additions - $PEPE and $BCH - to its Dual Investment structured product, which is an advanced product that allows users to potentially maximize their profits* by trading different crypto pairs. Users can buy or sell an options contract and receive returns in either of the cryptocurrencies, depending on their target price.

Recently OKX has also unveiled a new two-day term option for its Dual Investment structured product. With all these new additions, users now enjoy an even wider variety of options in interacting with the OKX ecosystem and optimizing their strategy.

To subscribe to OKX's Dual Investment product, users simply need to select a Dual Investment listing, expiration date and target price. For details on how to subscribe to PEPE or BCH on OKX's Dual Investment products, click here .

*Note: Returns are not guaranteed and may change without notice.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

Media@okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.