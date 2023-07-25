Mobile 3D Market to Reach $402.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 20.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global mobile 3D market is experiencing growth due to factors such as increasing demand for 3D content, and advancements in 3D technology.

Portland, OR, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Mobile 3D Market by Type (Smartphones, Notebooks, Tablets, and Others), Application (Animation, Mobile Gaming, Advertisement, Map & Navigation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global mobile 3D industry generated $64.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $402.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The global mobile 3D market is experiencing growth due to factors such as increasing demand for 3D content and advancements in 3D technology. However, the limited processing power of mobile devices hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in availability and affordability of mobile devices is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. However, each of these factors is expected to have a definite impact on the growth of the global mobile 3D market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $64.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 $402.5 Billion CAGR 20.4% No. of Pages in Report 251 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increasing demand for 3D content.







Advancements in 3D technology. Opportunities Increase in availability and affordability of mobile devices. Restraints Limited processing power of mobile devices.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in daily life and necessitated considerable adjustments in the goals, strategies, and objectives of various people, organizations and governments. These modifications turned out to be catalysts for technological advancement.

Several technologically advanced innovations, such as cloud computing, AI, big data, and 5G networks, had a profound impact on the mobile industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a rise in demand for virtual experiences that give a sense of immersion and presence as the pandemic restricts travel and in-person gathering.

The coronavirus outbreak accelerated the emergence of mobile 3D, catapulting companies from various industries to a higher degree of innovative technology and workflow, including for virtual conferences, exhibitions, and events. This has led people to explore and engage in a 3D world.

The smartphones segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period-

By type, the smartphone segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global mobile 3D market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Due to the rise in demand for technologies utilizing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), the market is growing significantly. On the other hand, the notebook segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to the surge in desire for high-performance mobile computing as well as the expansion in accessibility and affordability of 3D technology driving the development of mobile 3D laptops.

The mobile gaming segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By application, the mobile gaming segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global mobile 3D market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to the developments in mobile technology that have made it feasible to create more intricate and detailed 3D graphics on mobile devices, mobile 3D gaming has grown in popularity over the past few years. However, the map and navigation segment would display the fastest CAGR of 24.4% throughout the forecast period, because it offers considerable prospects and is growing rapidly. This technology is anticipated to become increasingly common in the years to come.

Asia-Pacific to retain its dominance by 2032-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global mobile 3D market revenue in 2022. owing to the increase in demand for enhanced entertainment experiences that allow people to explore virtual worlds while watching movies or playing games. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to retain its dominance by 2032. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. This is due to economic growth, the increase in penetration of digitalization, and the higher adoption of advanced technology, which are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Nvidia Corporation

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

HTC Corporation

Sharp Corporation.

3M Company

LG Electronics

Intel Corporation.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global mobile 3D market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

