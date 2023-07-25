Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size to Reach $1.2 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

The global aircraft seat actuation system market is experiencing growth due to factors such as increased consumer comfort, advancements in seat technology like self-adjusting aircraft set actuators, motion control, and lightweight. By region, Europe garnered the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global aircraft seat actuation system market.

Portland, OR, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft seat actuation system market generated $526.5 million in 2021 and is projected to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 $526.5 Million Market Size in 2032 $1.2 Billion CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 328 Segments Covered Aircraft type, Passenger seat class, Type, and Region Drivers Increased consumer comfort

Advancements in seat technology like self-adjusting aircraft set actuators, motion control, and light weight Opportunities Rapid growth in the investments by major airlines across the globe

Increase in demand for better seat flexibility by the passengers Restraints High cost of production and installation

Covid –19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global aircraft seat actuation system market owing to the lockdown and government-imposed travel bans.

As a result of significant government travel restrictions and other restrictions on flights, global demand for airline seat actuator systems dropped. The market effect was exacerbated further by the widespread shutdown of multiple-seat actuator system manufacturing facilities.

As travel restrictions loosen in some parts of the world, demand for aircraft seat actuation systems is expected to rise in the near future.

The research offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft seat actuation system market based on aircraft type, passenger seat class, type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on aircraft type, the linear wing segment captured the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global aircraft seat actuation system market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The rotary wing segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

In terms of passenger seat class, the economy class segment garnered the largest market share of nearly one-third of the global aircraft seat actuation system market in 2021 and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 9.0% by 2031. The report also studies the business class, first class, and premium economy class segments.

Based on type, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global aircraft seat actuation system market. The electromechanical segment would dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast timeframe. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021 accounting for more than one-third of the global aircraft seat actuation system market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading players of the global aircraft seat actuation system market analyzed in the research include AIRWORK PNEUMATIC EQUIPMENT, Rollon SpA, Kyntronics, Collins Aerospace, Bühler Motor GmbH, Astronics Corporation, Moog Inc., NOOK Industries Inc., ITT Inc., crane aerospace & electronics

The report analyzes these key players of the global aircraft seat actuation system market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

