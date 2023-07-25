Submit Release
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

  • Second quarter net income of $24.9 million;
  • Second quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.81;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average assets of 1.29%;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average tangible common equity of 18.59%(1);
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.04% of total assets; and
  • Authorized stock repurchase plan of up to 1.0 million shares.

TYLER, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Southside reported net income of $24.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2.0%, compared to $25.4 million for the same period in 2022. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.02, or 2.5%, to $0.81 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $0.79 for the same period in 2022. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 13.32%, compared to 13.33% for the same period in 2022.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 1.42% for the same period in 2022.

“Southside reported excellent financial results for the second quarter, highlighted by earnings per share of $0.81, an 18.59% return on tangible common equity, a linked quarter increase in loans of 4.2%, and continued strong asset quality metrics,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Approximately 80% of our loan growth occurred in June. Linked quarter, deposits net of brokered and public fund deposits increased $73.1 million, or 1.6%. Our tax-equivalent net interest margin linked quarter decreased four basis points primarily due to increased deposit pricing pressure, partially offset by a 22 basis point increase in the yield on average loans and a 21 basis point increase in the yield on average securities.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $24.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $25.4 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2.0%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.81 and $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest income. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.29% and 13.32%, respectively, compared to 1.42% and 13.33%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.54% and 51.06%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 50.61% and 47.74%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 53.57% and 50.99%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $53.9 million, compared to $51.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 5.6%. The increase in net interest income was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates and an increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to $53.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income was largely due to the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the average balance and average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.99% and 3.17%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.07% and 3.30%, respectively, for the same period in 2022. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 3.02% and 3.21%, respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income was $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.4 million, or 15.0%, compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to a net gain on sale of equity securities and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and decreases in deposit services income and brokerage services income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 13.0%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was due to an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and a decrease in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income related to death benefits realized in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by increases in other noninterest income, net gain on sale of equity securities and brokerage services income.

Noninterest expense increased $2.9 million, or 9.0%, to $35.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $32.1 million for the same period in 2022. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased during the three months ended June 30, 2023, including FDIC insurance, other noninterest expense and software and data processing expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $0.1 million, or 0.4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Income tax expense increased $1.3 million, or 38.6%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $25,000, or 0.6%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 15.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and increased from 14.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The higher ETR for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as compared to the same period in 2022.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $50.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $50.4 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.0%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.64 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.56 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 5.1%. The increase in net income was primarily a result of increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.34% and 13.62%, respectively, compared to 1.41% and 12.31%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.55% and 51.02%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 50.66% and 47.94%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $107.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $100.0 million for the same period in 2022, due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the increase in average rate paid and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 3.01% and 3.19%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.05% and 3.26%, respectively, for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was due to larger average rate and balance increases on our interest-bearing liabilities when compared to the interest earning assets during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income was $22.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.7 million, or 13.5%, compared to $19.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to a net gain on sale of equity securities and an increase in BOLI income related to death benefits realized in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and decreases in other noninterest income, deposit services income and brokerage services income.

Noninterest expense was $69.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $63.3 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $6.5 million, or 10.3%. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including other noninterest expense, software and data processing expense and FDIC insurance.

Income tax expense increased $2.7 million, or 41.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Our ETR was approximately 15.2% and 11.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The higher ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At June 30, 2023, Southside had $7.81 billion in total assets, compared to $7.56 billion at December 31, 2022 and $7.61 billion at June 30, 2022.

Loans at June 30, 2023 were $4.33 billion, an increase of $366.0 million, or 9.2%, compared to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, loans increased $176.4 million, or 4.2%, due to increases of $109.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $65.5 million in construction loans and $12.3 million in 1-4 family residential loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $4.5 million in commercial loans, $3.4 million in municipal loans and $3.0 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at June 30, 2023 were $2.65 billion, a decrease of $168.7 million, or 6.0%, compared to $2.82 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, securities decreased $97.4 million, or 3.5%, from $2.75 billion at March 31, 2023. The linked quarter net decrease was due to the sale of municipal bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Deposits at June 30, 2023 were $6.12 billion, a decrease of $130.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to $6.25 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, deposits increased $279.5 million, or 4.8%, from $5.84 billion at March 31, 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, brokered deposits increased $302.7 million, or 64.7%, compared to March 31, 2023, as the funding of our cash flow hedge swaps partially transitioned from other borrowings to brokered deposits to obtain lower cost funding.

At June 30, 2023, we had 180,865 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $30,000. At June 30, 2023, our deposit accounts consisted of the following (dollars in thousands):

    June 30, 2023
    Balance   Number of
Accounts		   Average
 Balance		   % of Total
Deposits
     
Individual non-maturity   $ 2,195,950   149,887   $ 15   35.9 %
Commercial non-maturity     1,746,652   21,054     83   28.6 %
Certificates of deposits     602,745   9,223     65   9.8 %
Public funds     802,195   701     1,144   13.1 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits     5,347,542   180,865   $ 30   87.4 %
                 
Brokered deposits     770,145         12.6 %
Total deposits   $ 6,117,687           100.0 %
 

At June 30, 2023, our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public funds (all collateralized), was 21.4%. At June 30, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits consisted of the following (dollars in thousands):

 
    June 30, 2023
    Balance   Uninsured
 Balance		   % of
Uninsured
Total
Deposits
     
Affiliate deposits   $ 21,583   $ 21,333     0.3   %
Customer deposits     4,523,764     1,309,550     21.4   %
Brokered deposits     770,145           %
Public funds     802,195     775,739     12.7   %
Total   $ 6,117,687     2,106,622     34.4   %
             
Excluding public funds (collateralized)         (775,739 )   (12.7 ) %
Excluding affiliate deposits         (21,333 )   (0.3 ) %
Total estimated uninsured deposits       $ 1,309,550     21.4   %
 

We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to retain deposits. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent 24.0% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 21 basis points from 1.82% in the prior quarter to 2.03%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits increased 16 basis points from 1.34% in the prior quarter to 1.50%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 157 basis points, from 0.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, to 1.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our cost of total deposits increased 117 basis points, from 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 1.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, we purchased the remaining 618,831 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $30.27 authorized pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan with no authorized shares remaining to be purchased as of June 30, 2023. On July 20, 2023, our board of directors approved a Stock Repurchase Plan authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Repurchases may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. As of July 25, 2023, no shares have been purchased under this recent Stock Repurchase Plan.

We utilized the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) to reduce our overall funding costs and to enhance our interest rate risk position. As of June 30, 2023, our BTFP borrowings of $296.2 million were at a cost of 4.46%.

The table below shows our total lines of credit, current borrowings as of June 30, 2023, total amounts available for future borrowings, and swapped value (in thousands):

 
    June 30, 2023
    Line of Credit     Borrowings     Total Available
for Future
Liquidity		   Swapped
     
FHLB advances   $ 1,979,115     $ 183,007     $ 1,796,108   $ 180,000
Federal Reserve discount window     693,551       100,000       593,551    
Correspondent bank lines of credit     62,500             62,500    
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program     296,866       296,158       708    
Total liquidity lines   $ 3,032,032     $ 579,165     $ 2,452,867   $ 180,000
 

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 were $3.1 million, or 0.04% of total assets, a decrease of $8.8 million, or 74.1%, compared to $11.8 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023, which allowed for the prospective exclusion of loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures in nonperforming assets. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets decreased slightly from $3.2 million at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $36.3 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $35.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of total loans was primarily due to improved asset quality and the increase in the total loan portfolio when compared to June 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses was $36.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.

For the three month period ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.3 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans of $0.1 million and a provision for credit losses of $0.1 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $37,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $22,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million and $0.5 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.5 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at June 30, 2023 and 2022, was $3.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.35 per share on May 4, 2023, which was paid on June 6, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023.

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 financial results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f91599282bd40e58e2908cc56c04bda to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.81 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 55 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors,” “the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, under Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of
    2023       2022  
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 114,707     $ 101,109     $ 106,143     $ 110,620     $ 111,099  
Interest earning deposits   14,059       151,999       9,276       3,476       12,910  
Federal funds sold   78,347       57,384       83,833       81,031       48,280  
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value   1,339,821       1,437,222       1,299,014       1,424,562       1,733,354  
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value   1,308,472       1,308,457       1,326,729       1,151,205       1,083,672  
Total securities   2,648,293       2,745,679       2,625,743       2,575,767       2,817,026  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   10,801       16,696       9,190       12,887       13,726  
Loans held for sale   1,666       407       667       421       815  
Loans   4,329,043       4,152,644       4,147,691       4,063,495       3,963,041  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (36,303 )     (36,332 )     (36,515 )     (36,506 )     (35,449 )
Net loans   4,292,740       4,116,312       4,111,176       4,026,989       3,927,592  
Premises & equipment, net   139,801       141,363       141,256       142,653       142,772  
Goodwill   201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116  
Other intangible assets, net   3,702       4,144       4,622       5,137       5,687  
Bank owned life insurance   134,951       134,635       133,911       133,394       132,675  
Other assets   167,069       121,501       131,703       160,256       192,363  
Total assets $ 7,807,252     $ 7,792,345     $ 7,558,636     $ 7,453,747     $ 7,606,061  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,466,756     $ 1,543,413     $ 1,671,562     $ 1,759,959     $ 1,735,488  
Interest bearing deposits   4,650,931       4,294,807       4,526,457       4,421,200       4,512,921  
Total deposits   6,117,687       5,838,220       6,198,019       6,181,159       6,248,409  
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   683,348       958,810       374,511       318,252       212,179  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   93,796       98,710       98,674       98,639       98,604  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,267       60,266       60,265       60,264       60,262  
Other liabilities   86,993       85,309       81,170       87,797       254,825  
Total liabilities   7,042,091       7,041,315       6,812,639       6,746,111       6,874,279  
Shareholders' equity   765,161       751,030       745,997       707,636       731,782  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,807,252     $ 7,792,345     $ 7,558,636     $ 7,453,747     $ 7,606,061  
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
    2023         2022    
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Income Statement:                  
Total interest income $ 86,876       $ 80,848       $ 75,128       $ 66,880       $ 57,100    
Total interest expense   32,960         27,495         18,286         11,365         6,022    
Net interest income   53,916         53,353         56,842         55,515         51,078    
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   (74 )       (40 )       2,086         1,494         (633 )  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   53,990         53,393         54,756         54,021         51,711    
Noninterest income                  
Deposit services   6,291         6,422         6,478         6,241         6,496    
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale   (3,455 )       (2,146 )               (99 )       (2,177 )  
Net gain on sale of equity securities   2,642         2,416                            
Gain on sale of loans   185         104         36         109         208    
Trust fees   1,490         1,467         1,571         1,407         1,520    
Bank owned life insurance   756         1,675         516         720         720    
Brokerage services   904         697         727         701         1,098    
Other   1,651         1,398         1,438         1,190         1,232    
Total noninterest income   10,464         12,033         10,766         10,269         9,097    
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   21,376         21,856         20,967         21,368         20,329    
Net occupancy   3,690         3,734         3,973         3,847         3,654    
Advertising, travel & entertainment   854         1,050         1,188         789         716    
ATM expense   320         355         360         317         356    
Professional fees   1,192         1,372         1,473         1,412         1,147    
Software and data processing   2,264         2,055         1,741         1,736         1,739    
Communications   348         327         387         497         509    
FDIC insurance   1,220         544         511         485         477    
Amortization of intangibles   442         478         515         550         586    
Other   3,287         3,078         2,446         2,463         2,593    
Total noninterest expense   34,993         34,849         33,561         33,464         32,106    
Income before income tax expense   29,461         30,577         31,961         30,826         28,702    
Income tax expense   4,568         4,543         4,293         3,875         3,297    
Net income $ 24,893       $ 26,034       $ 27,668       $ 26,951       $ 25,405    
                   
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   30,721         31,372         31,896         32,112         32,119    
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   30,754         31,464         31,964         32,221         32,251    
Common shares outstanding end of period   30,532         31,121         31,547         32,127         32,108    
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $ 0.81       $ 0.83       $ 0.87       $ 0.84       $ 0.79    
Diluted   0.81         0.83         0.87         0.84         0.79    
Book value per common share   25.06         24.13         23.65         22.03         22.79    
Tangible book value per common share   18.35         17.54         17.13         15.61         16.35    
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.35         0.35         0.38         0.34         0.34    
                   
Selected Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.29   %     1.38   %     1.47   %     1.43   %     1.42   %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   13.32         13.92         15.08         14.23         13.33    
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   18.59         19.36         21.35         19.94         18.62    
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   5.00         4.76         4.43         4.00         3.66    
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.45         2.14         1.48         0.92         0.52    
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.17         3.21         3.40         3.36         3.30    
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.55         2.62         2.95         3.08         3.14    
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   134.12         137.67         143.66         142.83         144.54    
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.82         1.85         1.78         1.77         1.79    
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   51.06         50.99         46.38         47.42         47.74    
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
    2023       2022  
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Nonperforming Assets: $ 3,059     $ 3,180     $ 10,862     $ 11,717     $ 11,815  
Nonaccrual loans   3,017       3,169       2,846       3,039       3,119  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days                            
Restructured loans (1)               7,849       8,481       8,568  
Other real estate owned               93       162       128  
Repossessed assets   42       11       74       35        
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:                  
Total loans   0.07 %     0.08 %     0.07 %     0.07 %     0.08 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:                  
Total assets   0.04       0.04       0.14       0.16       0.16  
Total loans   0.07       0.08       0.26       0.29       0.30  
Total loans and OREO   0.07       0.08       0.26       0.29       0.30  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:                  
Nonaccruing loans   1,203.28       1,146.48       1,283.03       1,201.25       1,136.55  
Nonperforming assets   1,186.76       1,142.52       336.17       311.56       300.03  
Total loans   0.84       0.87       0.88       0.90       0.89  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.03       0.03       0.05       0.02        
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.80       9.64       9.87       9.49       9.62  
Common equity tier 1 capital   12.32       12.73       12.63       12.98       12.83  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   13.37       13.81       13.70       14.07       13.94  
Total risk-based capital   15.68       16.28       16.11       16.50       16.38  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.69       9.83       9.96       10.09       10.34  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (2)   7.37       7.19       7.35       6.92       7.10  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.72       9.94       9.72       10.02       10.64  
 
(1) Pursuant to our adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, we prospectively discontinued the recognition and measurement guidance previously required on troubled debt restructures. As a result, “restructured” loans beginning March 31, 2023 exclude any loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures.
(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
    2023       2022  
Loan Portfolio Composition Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Real Estate Loans:                  
Construction $ 657,354     $ 591,894     $ 559,681     $ 554,345     $ 520,484  
1-4 Family Residential   684,878       672,595       663,519       646,692       640,706  
Commercial   2,100,338       1,990,861       1,987,707       1,901,921       1,834,734  
Commercial Loans   383,724       388,182       412,064       433,538       428,974  
Municipal Loans   435,211       438,566       450,067       449,219       457,239  
Loans to Individuals   67,538       70,546       74,653       77,780       80,904  
Total Loans $ 4,329,043     $ 4,152,644     $ 4,147,691     $ 4,063,495     $ 3,963,041  
                   
Summary of Changes in Allowances:                  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 36,332     $ 36,515     $ 36,506     $ 35,449     $ 35,524  
Loans charged-off   (737 )     (633 )     (864 )     (686 )     (479 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off   430       362       383       449       516  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered   (307 )     (271 )     (481 )     (237 )     37  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   278       88       490       1,294       (112 )
Balance at end of period $ 36,303     $ 36,332     $ 36,515     $ 36,506     $ 35,449  
                   
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 3,559     $ 3,687     $ 2,091     $ 1,891     $ 2,412  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures   (352 )     (128 )     1,596       200       (521 )
Balance at end of period $ 3,207     $ 3,559     $ 3,687     $ 2,091     $ 1,891  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,510     $ 39,891     $ 40,202     $ 38,597     $ 37,340  
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
    2023         2022    
Income Statement:      
Total interest income $ 167,724       $ 110,973    
Total interest expense   60,455         10,989    
Net interest income   107,269         99,984    
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   (114 )       (339 )  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   107,383         100,323    
Noninterest income      
Deposit services   12,713         13,124    
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale   (5,601 )       (3,720 )  
Net gain on sale of equity securities   5,058            
Gain on sale of loans   289         386    
Trust fees   2,957         3,014    
Bank owned life insurance   2,431         1,411    
Brokerage services   1,601         1,907    
Other   3,049         3,700    
Total noninterest income   22,497         19,822    
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   43,232         40,298    
Net occupancy   7,424         7,310    
Advertising, travel & entertainment   1,904         1,453    
ATM expense   675         637    
Professional fees   2,564         2,074    
Software and data processing   4,319         3,370    
Communications   675         1,012    
FDIC insurance   1,764         949    
Amortization of intangibles   920         1,208    
Other   6,365         4,990    
Total noninterest expense   69,842         63,301    
Income before income tax expense   60,038         56,844    
Income tax expense   9,111         6,443    
Net income $ 50,927       $ 50,401    
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   31,045         32,237    
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   31,099         32,394    
Common shares outstanding end of period   30,532         32,108    
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 1.64       $ 1.56    
Diluted   1.64         1.56    
Book value per common share   25.06         22.79    
Tangible book value per common share   18.35         16.35    
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.70         0.68    
       
Selected Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets   1.34   %     1.41   %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   13.62         12.31    
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   18.98         16.75    
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   4.88         3.60    
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.30         0.48    
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.19         3.26    
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.58         3.12    
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   135.85         143.24    
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.84         1.77    
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   51.02         47.94    
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
    2023       2022  
Nonperforming Assets: $ 3,059     $ 11,815  
Nonaccrual loans   3,017       3,119  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days          
Restructured loans (1)         8,568  
Other real estate owned         128  
Repossessed assets   42        
       
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:      
Total loans   0.07 %     0.08 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:      
Total assets   0.04       0.16  
Total loans   0.07       0.30  
Total loans and OREO   0.07       0.30  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:      
Nonaccruing loans   1,203.28       1,136.55  
Nonperforming assets   1,186.76       300.03  
Total loans   0.84       0.89  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.03        
       
Capital Ratios:      
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.80       9.62  
Common equity tier 1 capital   12.32       12.83  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   13.37       13.94  
Total risk-based capital   15.68       16.38  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.69       10.34  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (2)   7.37       7.10  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.83       11.47  
 
(1) Pursuant to our adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, we prospectively discontinued the recognition and measurement guidance previously required on troubled debt restructures. As a result, “restructured” loans beginning March 31, 2023 exclude any loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures.
(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition   2023       2022  
Real Estate Loans:      
Construction $ 657,354     $ 520,484  
1-4 Family Residential   684,878       640,706  
Commercial   2,100,338       1,834,734  
Commercial Loans   383,724       428,974  
Municipal Loans   435,211       457,239  
Loans to Individuals   67,538       80,904  
Total Loans $ 4,329,043     $ 3,963,041  
       
Summary of Changes in Allowances:      
Allowance for Loan Losses      
Balance at beginning of period $ 36,515     $ 35,273  
Loans charged-off   (1,370 )     (1,034 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off   792       1,056  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered   (578 )     22  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   366       154  
Balance at end of period $ 36,303     $ 35,449  
       
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures      
Balance at beginning of period $ 3,687     $ 2,384  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures   (480 )     (493 )
Balance at end of period $ 3,207     $ 1,891  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,510     $ 37,340  
 

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,197,130     $ 59,334   5.67 %   $ 4,128,775     $ 55,453   5.45 %
Loans held for sale   1,664       23   5.54 %     1,662       20   4.88 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   925,445       8,773   3.80 %     690,864       5,712   3.35 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,562,232       16,182   4.15 %     1,692,700       16,466   3.95 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   401,427       3,830   3.83 %     455,811       4,329   3.85 %
Total securities   2,889,104       28,785   4.00 %     2,839,375       26,507   3.79 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   21,480       379   7.08 %     31,470       245   3.16 %
Interest earning deposits   56,604       742   5.26 %     87,924       1,033   4.76 %
Federal funds sold   59,186       748   5.07 %     72,630       837   4.67 %
Total earning assets   7,225,168       90,011   5.00 %     7,161,836       84,095   4.76 %
Cash and due from banks   103,559               107,765          
Accrued interest and other assets   419,420               398,709          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (36,512 )             (36,690 )        
Total assets $ 7,711,635             $ 7,631,620          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 648,560       1,430   0.88 %   $ 665,919       1,313   0.80 %
Certificates of deposit   797,992       6,365   3.20 %     787,887       5,407   2.78 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   2,841,818       13,884   1.96 %     2,983,218       13,186   1.79 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,288,370       21,679   2.03 %     4,437,024       19,906   1.82 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   211,309       1,032   1.96 %     404,199       3,141   3.15 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   97,804       994   4.08 %     98,693       999   4.11 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,266       1,100   7.32 %     60,265       1,031   6.94 %
Repurchase agreements   97,915       883   3.62 %     65,435       492   3.05 %
Other borrowings   631,447       7,272   4.62 %     136,700       1,926   5.71 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,387,111       32,960   2.45 %     5,202,316       27,495   2.14 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,490,445               1,588,725          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   84,252               81,829          
Total liabilities   6,961,808               6,872,870          
Shareholders’ equity   749,827               758,750          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,711,635             $ 7,631,620          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 57,051           $ 56,600    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.17 %           3.21 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.55 %           2.62 %
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 

Note: As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,103,429     $ 52,650   5.09 %   $ 4,012,547     $ 45,992   4.55 %
Loans held for sale   1,087       15   5.47 %     606       7   4.58 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   622,004       4,804   3.06 %     626,136       4,896   3.10 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,730,233       15,652   3.59 %     1,750,952       14,455   3.28 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   483,914       4,614   3.78 %     520,501       4,770   3.64 %
Total securities   2,836,151       25,070   3.51 %     2,897,589       24,121   3.30 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   22,616       212   3.72 %     24,013       101   1.67 %
Interest earning deposits   10,974       108   3.90 %     18,664       105   2.23 %
Federal funds sold   84,858       774   3.62 %     46,106       269   2.31 %
Total earning assets   7,059,115       78,829   4.43 %     6,999,525       70,595   4.00 %
Cash and due from banks   108,200               102,840          
Accrued interest and other assets   356,248               433,532          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (36,602 )             (35,706 )        
Total assets $ 7,486,961             $ 7,500,191          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 676,654       758   0.44 %   $ 685,947       481   0.28 %
Certificates of deposit   645,972       3,035   1.86 %     588,212       1,452   0.98 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,119,682       9,894   1.26 %     3,164,961       5,954   0.75 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,442,308       13,687   1.22 %     4,439,120       7,887   0.70 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   189,939       1,623   3.39 %     173,838       1,078   2.46 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   98,657       1,013   4.07 %     98,621       1,004   4.04 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,264       901   5.93 %     60,263       669   4.40 %
Repurchase agreements   37,416       117   1.24 %     30,530       54   0.70 %
Other borrowings   85,033       945   4.41 %     98,174       673   2.72 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,913,617       18,286   1.48 %     4,900,546       11,365   0.92 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,757,568               1,746,245          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   88,024               101,881          
Total liabilities   6,759,209               6,748,672          
Shareholders’ equity   727,752               751,519          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,486,961             $ 7,500,191          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 60,543           $ 59,230    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.40 %           3.36 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.95 %           3.08 %
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 

Note: As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, loans totaling $2.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS          
Loans (1) $ 3,847,614     $ 39,088   4.07 %
Loans held for sale   1,776       18   4.07 %
Securities:          
Taxable investment securities (2)   617,603       4,632   3.01 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,653,871       13,599   3.30 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   417,057       3,238   3.11 %
Total securities   2,688,531       21,469   3.20 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   17,663       77   1.75 %
Interest earning deposits   77,894       125   0.64 %
Federal funds sold   37,343       79   0.85 %
Total earning assets   6,670,821       60,856   3.66 %
Cash and due from banks   100,231          
Accrued interest and other assets   446,136          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (35,895 )        
Total assets $ 7,181,293          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Savings accounts $ 670,187       326   0.20 %
Certificates of deposit   518,104       578   0.45 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,175,385       3,360   0.42 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,363,676       4,264   0.39 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   55,990       224   1.60 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   98,586       1,000   4.07 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,262       471   3.13 %
Repurchase agreements   30,055       18   0.24 %
Other borrowings   6,549       45   2.76 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,615,118       6,022   0.52 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,702,985          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   98,870          
Total liabilities   6,416,973          
Shareholders’ equity   764,320          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,181,293          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 54,834    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.30 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         3.14 %
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 

Note: As of June 30, 2022, loans totaling $3.1 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,163,141     $ 114,787   5.56 %   $ 3,776,194     $ 74,713   3.99 %
Loans held for sale   1,663       43   5.21 %     1,354       26   3.87 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   808,803       14,485   3.61 %     631,079       9,240   2.95 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,627,105       32,648   4.05 %     1,608,779       26,282   3.29 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   428,469       8,159   3.84 %     491,585       7,255   2.98 %
Total securities   2,864,377       55,292   3.89 %     2,731,443       42,777   3.16 %
FHLB stock, at cost, and equity investments   26,448       624   4.76 %     19,161       190   2.00 %
Interest earning deposits   72,177       1,775   4.96 %     61,360       149   0.49 %
Federal funds sold   65,871       1,585   4.85 %     23,077       83   0.73 %
Total earning assets   7,193,677       174,106   4.88 %     6,612,589       117,938   3.60 %
Cash and due from banks   105,650               103,669          
Accrued interest and other assets   408,908               522,167          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (36,601 )             (35,766 )        
Total assets $ 7,671,634             $ 7,202,659          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 657,192       2,743   0.84 %   $ 661,339       599   0.18 %
CDs   792,967       11,772   2.99 %     540,726       1,172   0.44 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   2,912,127       27,070   1.87 %     3,136,890       5,730   0.37 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,362,286       41,585   1.92 %     4,338,955       7,501   0.35 %
FHLB borrowings   307,221       4,173   2.74 %     89,202       590   1.33 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   98,246       1,993   4.09 %     98,569       1,998   4.09 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,266       2,131   7.13 %     60,261       827   2.77 %
Repurchase agreements   81,765       1,375   3.39 %     25,798       28   0.22 %
Other borrowings   385,440       9,198   4.81 %     3,525       45   2.57 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,295,224       60,455   2.30 %     4,616,310       10,989   0.48 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,539,313               1,673,145          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   82,833               87,408          
Total liabilities   6,917,370               6,376,863          
Shareholders’ equity   754,264               825,796          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,671,634             $ 7,202,659          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 113,651           $ 106,949    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.19 %           3.26 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.58 %           3.12 %
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 

Note: As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      2023         2022         2023         2022    
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Jun 30,   Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:                            
Net income   $ 24,893       $ 26,034       $ 27,668       $ 26,951       $ 25,405       $ 50,927       $ 50,401    
After-tax amortization expense     349         378         407         435         463         727         954    
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders   $ 25,242       $ 26,412       $ 28,075       $ 27,386       $ 25,868       $ 51,654       $ 51,355    
                             
Average shareholders' equity   $ 749,827       $ 758,750       $ 727,752       $ 751,519       $ 764,320       $ 754,264       $ 825,796    
Less: Average intangibles for the period     (205,086 )       (205,555 )       (206,049 )       (206,591 )       (207,163 )       (205,319 )       (207,467 )  
Average tangible shareholders' equity   $ 544,741       $ 553,195       $ 521,703       $ 544,928       $ 557,157       $ 548,945       $ 618,329    
                             
Return on average tangible common equity     18.59   %     19.36   %     21.35   %     19.94   %     18.62   %     18.98   %     16.75   %
                             
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                            
Common equity at end of period   $ 765,161       $ 751,030       $ 745,997       $ 707,636       $ 731,782       $ 765,161       $ 731,782    
Less: Intangible assets at end of period     (204,818 )       (205,260 )       (205,738 )       (206,253 )       (206,803 )       (204,818 )       (206,803 )  
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period   $ 560,343       $ 545,770       $ 540,259       $ 501,383       $ 524,979       $ 560,343       $ 524,979    
                             
Total assets at end of period   $ 7,807,252       $ 7,792,345       $ 7,558,636       $ 7,453,747       $ 7,606,061       $ 7,807,252       $ 7,606,061    
Less: Intangible assets at end of period     (204,818 )       (205,260 )       (205,738 )       (206,253 )       (206,803 )       (204,818 )       (206,803 )  
Tangible assets at end of period   $ 7,602,434       $ 7,587,085       $ 7,352,898       $ 7,247,494       $ 7,399,258       $ 7,602,434       $ 7,399,258    
                             
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets     7.37   %     7.19   %     7.35   %     6.92   %     7.10   %     7.37   %     7.10   %
                             
Common shares outstanding end of period     30,532         31,121         31,547         32,127         32,108         30,532         32,108    
Tangible book value per common share   $ 18.35       $ 17.54       $ 17.13       $ 15.61       $ 16.35       $ 18.35       $ 16.35    
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 53,916       $ 53,353       $ 56,842       $ 55,515       $ 51,078       $ 107,269       $ 99,984    
Tax-equivalent adjustments:                            
Loans     673         697         744         742         762         1,370         1,507    
Tax-exempt investment securities     2,462         2,550         2,957         2,973         2,994         5,012         5,458    
Net interest income (FTE) (1)     57,051         56,600         60,543         59,230         54,834         113,651         106,949    
Noninterest income     10,464         12,033         10,766         10,269         9,097         22,497         19,822    
Nonrecurring income (2)     226         (1,221 )               99         2,177         (995 )       2,883    
Total revenue   $ 67,741       $ 67,412       $ 71,309       $ 69,598       $ 66,108       $ 135,153       $ 129,654    
                             
Noninterest expense   $ 34,993       $ 34,849       $ 33,561       $ 33,464       $ 32,106       $ 69,842       $ 63,301    
Pre-tax amortization expense     (442 )       (478 )       (515 )       (550 )       (586 )       (920 )       (1,208 )  
Nonrecurring expense (3)     36         3         26         87         39         39         61    
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 34,587       $ 34,374       $ 33,072       $ 33,001       $ 31,559       $ 68,961       $ 62,154    
                             
Efficiency ratio     53.54   %     53.57   %     48.92   %     50.09   %     50.61   %     53.55   %     50.66   %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)     51.06   %     50.99   %     46.38   %     47.42   %     47.74   %     51.02   %     47.94   %
                             
Average earning assets   $ 7,225,168       $ 7,161,836       $ 7,059,115       $ 6,999,525       $ 6,670,821       $ 7,193,677       $ 6,612,589    
                             
Net interest margin     2.99   %     3.02   %     3.19   %     3.15   %     3.07   %     3.01   %     3.05   %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)     3.17   %     3.21   %     3.40   %     3.36   %     3.30   %     3.19   %     3.26   %
                             
Net interest spread     2.37   %     2.44   %     2.74   %     2.87   %     2.91   %     2.40   %     2.90   %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)     2.55   %     2.62   %     2.95   %     3.08   %     3.14   %     2.58   %     3.12   %
(1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2) These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3) These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.


