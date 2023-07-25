Freedom Boat Club Announces Plans for 400th Club Location

METTAWA, Ill. , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the world’s largest boat club, today announced the planned opening of a 400th club location, which will be in Jupiter, Florida, one of the most popular boating destinations in the U.S. Since Brunswick’s acquisition of Freedom Boat Club in 2019, the Company has grown its footprint by 230 locations, including more than 40 international locations throughout Europe and Australia.

“We are excited to celebrate our 400th location – a milestone achievement as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan,” said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club president. “When Brunswick purchased Freedom Boat Club in 2019, we had 170 locations and to achieve such growth in less than four years, is a testament to our team and especially our incredible franchise partners who are united in a mission to expand boater participation and deliver remarkable experiences on the water.”

Freedom has grown to more than 90,000 members across its global network, and more than one-third of its members are women. “By attracting many first-time, diverse and younger boaters, Freedom Boat Club has become a powerful force contributing to long-term industry health and expansion,” said Brenna Preisser, division President of Brunswick’s Business Acceleration. “We also aim to retain these members on the water over their lifetime, leveraging Brunswick’s leading product portfolio and continued investment toward a frictionless boater experience.”

The milestone location is officially scheduled to open in Jupiter, Florida next month as part of the Freedom Boat Club of South Florida territory (Pompano to Stuart) and will be owned and operated by Dan Lund, a veteran franchise partner.

“We have seen incredible growth around the entire Freedom network over the past few years both in our territory and globally as we continue to democratize boating by providing access and training to new boaters,” said Lund. “We are thrilled to expand Freedom Boat Club of South Florida and honored to be the 400th club location.”

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with 400 locations comprising of both Freedom and Fanautic locations in 34 U.S. states, Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Engine Parts & Accessories, BLA and Land ‘N’ Sea. Our Navico Group and its industry-leading technology brands consist of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our Boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. In addition, our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 19,000 employees operating in 27 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

