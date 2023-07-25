Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $1,543,000, or $.39 per share compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $1,518,000, or $.38 per share.   Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.44% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 14.23% for the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by $81,000, or 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher net interest margin, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. Total loans increased $9.2 million, or 2.2% when comparing June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2022. Non-interest income increased by $18,000, or 3.7% primarily due to higher miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $62,000, or 2% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $587.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $625 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of $17.7 million of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity as well as lower municipal and other public deposits.   CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

             
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
  Quarter Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Return on Equity (ROE)   14.44 %     14.23 %     14.42 %     20.51 %
Return on Assets (ROA)   1.04 %     0.97 %     1.01 %     1.47 %
Net Interest Margin   3.23 %     3.00 %     3.26 %     3.68 %
               
  June 30,        
  2023   2022        
Non-performing Assets Ratio   0.18 %     0.11 %        
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   9.37 %     8.49 %        
Total Risk-based Capital(1)   15.22 %     14.84 %        
Book Value Per Share $ 10.89     $ 9.81          
Market Value Per Share $ 9.30     $ 11.44          
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.              
               
               
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
  Quarter Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Interest Income $ 6,279,754     $ 5,043,640     $ 12,355,813     $ 11,920,195  
Interest Expense   1,740,142       585,202       3,125,557       1,117,064  
Net Interest Income   4,539,612       4,458,438       9,230,256       10,803,131  
Provision for loan losses   (12,000 )     -       109,000       -  
Non-interest income   515,297       496,982       987,801       1,075,857  
Operating Expenses   3,189,499       3,127,307       6,460,291       6,274,612  
Income before taxes   1,877,410       1,828,113       3,648,766       5,604,376  
Income tax expense   334,463       310,000       635,763       1,036,000  
Net Income $ 1,542,947     $ 1,518,113     $ 3,013,003     $ 4,568,376  
Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.39     $ 0.38     $ 0.76     $ 1.15  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.28     $ 0.28  
               
               
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
  June 30,        
  2023   2022        
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,832,080     $ 68,922,849          
Time deposits with other banks   4,482,000       11,450,000          
Securities   92,532,540       103,209,588          
Loans   421,267,286       412,037,495          
Allowance for loan losses   (3,868,740 )     (3,831,495 )        
Loans, net   417,398,546       408,206,000          
Premises and equipment, net   8,624,817       8,595,466          
Other assets   25,075,126       24,602,640          
Total Assets $ 587,945,109     $ 624,986,543          
               
Liabilities              
Deposits $ 508,939,164     $ 545,892,457          
FHLB borrowings   19,000,000       24,000,000          
Trust preferred   13,403,000       13,403,000          
Other liabilities   3,422,503       2,792,569          
Total Liabilities   544,764,667       586,088,026          
               
Equity              
Total Equity   43,180,442       38,898,517          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 587,945,109     $ 624,986,543          
               

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO
989-875-5528 


