AVAV INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of AeroVironment, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment") (NASDAQ: AVAV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation relates to statements made by AeroVironment concerning its second quarter results for fiscal 2022 and its revenue guidance for the remainder of the year.



On December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million. On this news, AeroVironment’s stock declined the following day by nearly 30% to close at $57.98/share causing significant losses to shareholders at the time.

