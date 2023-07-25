Former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Sentenced for Three Felony Counts of Representations Depicting Nudity

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. –Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that a St. Croix County judge sentenced former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen to one and a half years initial confinement, followed by two years of extended supervision and four years of probation consecutive to the prison sentence after a jury convicted Mr. Steffen of three counts of representations depicting nudity earlier this year.

“As he should, the defendant will be serving time behind bars for the crimes he’s been convicted of,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the team of criminal justice professionals who ensured that justice has been served in this case.”

The complaint alleged Mr. Steffen created recordings of himself engaged in sexual activity with two separate victims at his Polk County home in 2018. The complaint further alleges that the victims told investigators that the recordings were made without their knowledge or consent. One of the victims was facing charges from the Burnett County District Attorney’s Office at the time of the recording.

This investigation was led by Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Special Agent Mary Van Schoyck was the lead investigator. Former Wisconsin DOJ Assistant Attorney General and current Fond Du Lac County Assistant District Attorney David Maas and Wisconsin DOJ Assistant Attorney General Ed Minser prosecuted the case with assistance from Paralegal Jackie Righter. Wisconsin DOJ victim services professionals Hannah Wrobel and Lisa Seidel provided victim services.