Dairy Alternatives Market Size and Share 2023 | Segments - Source, Formulation, Nutrient, Distribution and Product Type

Market Overview:

The global dairy alternatives market size reached US$ 28.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

The dairy alternatives market represents a critical and rapidly expanding sector within the broader food and beverage industry. Dairy alternatives, also known as plant-based or non-dairy products, are vital substitutes for traditional dairy items, catering to individuals with dietary restrictions, ethical preferences, and health-conscious lifestyles. These innovative products play a crucial role in offering consumers a diverse range of options that mimic the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of dairy, without the use of animal-derived ingredients.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The intensifying global shift towards sustainable and ethical food choices is significantly fueling the market growth of dairy alternatives. Moreover, the increasing environmental awareness and concerns about animal welfare have led consumers to seek plant-based alternatives to dairy products. Additionally, the rising number of individuals with lactose intolerance and milk allergies drives the demand for dairy alternatives as a safe and suitable option for their dietary needs.

Both public and private sectors are investing substantially in research and development to introduce innovative dairy alternative products. Manufacturers are leveraging advancements in food technology to create plant-based products that closely resemble the taste and texture of traditional dairy. The growing focus on product diversification and improvement contributes to the expansion of the dairy alternatives market. The evolving consumer preferences and changing dietary habits are major drivers propelling the growth of the dairy alternatives market. As more individuals adopt vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian lifestyles, the demand for plant-based dairy substitutes increases.

Dairy alternative products, such as almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, and oat milk, have gained popularity as versatile and nutritious options for consumers seeking dairy-free alternatives. Furthermore, the health-conscious trend in the food industry plays a significant role in boosting the demand for dairy alternatives. Many consumers perceive plant-based dairy alternatives as healthier options due to their lower saturated fat content and potential health benefits associated with certain plant-based ingredients. The availability of fortified dairy alternatives, enriched with essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, further enhances their appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Technological advancements in food processing and manufacturing techniques are also driving the efficiency and adaptability of dairy alternative products. Innovations in ingredient sourcing, formulation, and processing allow manufacturers to create dairy alternatives with improved taste, texture, and nutritional value, providing a more satisfying consumer experience.

Moreover, the growing influence of digital media and social platforms has played a significant role in promoting awareness and acceptance of dairy alternatives. Health-conscious bloggers, influencers, and celebrities often advocate for plant-based diets and showcase creative recipes using dairy alternatives, contributing to their rising popularity and market growth. The increasing availability and accessibility of dairy alternatives in retail outlets and online platforms further invigorate the market. As demand grows, retailers are stocking a wide variety of dairy alternative products, catering to diverse consumer preferences. The convenience of online shopping also enables consumers to explore and purchase a range of dairy alternative options, boosting market accessibility.

Dairy Alternatives Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the dairy alternatives market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Blue Diamond Growers

• Döhler GmbH

• Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.

• Eden Foods, Inc.

• Freedom Foods Group

• Nutriops S.L

• Organic Valley

• PANOS brands

• Sanitarium

• SunOpta Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• The Whitewave Foods Company (Danone North America)

• Triballat Noyal

• Valsoia S.p.A.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global dairy alternatives market based on source, formulation, nutrient, distribution channel, product type and region.

Breakup by Source:

• Almond

• Soy

• Oats

• Hemp

• Coconut

• Rice

• Others

Breakup by Formulation:

• Plain:

o Sweetened

o Unsweetened

• Flavoured:

o Sweetened

o Unsweetened

Breakup by Nutrient:

• Protein

• Starch

• Vitamin

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Cheese

• Creamers

• Yogurt

• Ice Creams

• Milk

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

