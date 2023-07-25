Ketone Supplements Market is Projected to Attain a US$ 8.50 Billion Revenue by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Consumption of Ketone Supplements Increasing among Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts for Enhanced Performance and Recovery

Rockville, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Ketone Supplements Market is valued at US$ 4.53 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.



Ketone supplements are gaining significant popularity due to their potential health benefits, including weight loss, enhanced athletic performance, improved cognitive function, and high energy levels. Ketone supplements are typically available in the form of exogenous ketone salts or ketone esters. Rising prevalence of obesity and the growing focus on leading a healthy lifestyle are fuelling the demand for weight loss and fitness products.

Ketone supplements, particularly exogenous ketone salts, are widely used to support weight management and improve physical performance.

The ketogenic diet, characterized by low-carbohydrate, high-fat consumption, is gaining popularity due to its potential benefits in managing obesity, epilepsy, and other metabolic disorders. Ketone supplements serve as an effective tool for individuals following a ketogenic diet to achieve and maintain ketosis, further contributing to ketone supplements market growth. Ketone supplements are highly demanded by athletes and fitness enthusiasts due to their potential to enhance endurance, reduce muscle fatigue, and improve recovery.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for ketone supplements is projected to reach a market value of US$ 8.50 billion by 2033.

As an early adopter of health and wellness trends, North America leads the global market for ketone supplements.

The European market is growing significantly due to rising awareness of ketogenic diets, growing fitness culture, and high demand for weight management solutions.

Rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders is boosting the sales of ketone supplements in Asia Pacific.

“Several studies suggest that ketone supplements are showing potential in managing neurological disorders, type 2 diabetes, and even certain types of cancer,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of ketone supplements are spending money on research and development in order to release cutting-edge ketone supplement products with distinctive formulations, flavours, and delivery systems. Companies may stand out in the market and draw in a larger consumer base by providing distinctive features and benefits.

My Muscle Chef, an Australian food company, unveiled a range of innovative keto bars made from plant-based ingredients in March 2021. These healthy bars offer a nutritious snacking option for individuals following a ketogenic diet.

In July 2021, Glanbia Nutritionals made a significant debut with the launch of KetoSure MCT. This coconut-based product is carefully crafted with the enriching combination of MCT-C8 and whey protein. KetoSure MCT additive-free.

Key Companies Profiled

Perfect Keto

HVMN Inc.

BPI Sports

Ketologic

Pruvit Ventures Inc.

Ketoneaid Inc.

Sapien Body

Zhou Nutrition LLC

Finaflex

Keto and Company

Nutrex Research

Ancient Nutrition

Zenwise Health

Ketond LLC

Why is the United Kingdom a Profitable Market for Suppliers of Ketone Supplements?

Due to growing consumer interest in health and wellness, ketone supplement sales are developing quickly in the UK. The market for ketone supplements is being fueled by the popularity of low-carb and ketogenic diets as well as a focus on weight loss and athletic performance.

Consumers prioritise clean-label formulas and sustainable sourcing, placing a significant focus on product quality and transparency. The rise of personalised nutrition as a trend is helping the UK industry expand as consumers look for solutions that are specifically designed to match their needs.

Recent Market Developments

A pioneering metabolic health firm and industry leader in drinkable ketone technology, Health Via Modern Nutrition (HVMN), launched its most recent version of proprietary drinkable ketone in January 2022.

Genius Gourmet Inc. expanded its product lineup in November 2020 by releasing an innovative, all-natural, and ready-to-drink keto shake.

Key Segments of Ketone Supplements Industry Research

By Product Type: Tablets/Capsules Powder Gummies Liquid

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialist Stores Online



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ketone supplements market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (tablets/capsules, powder, gummies, liquid) and distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

