Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,219 in the last 365 days.

Defence minister visits units of Air Defence - Air Force, Army Corps 2

VIETNAM, July 25 -  

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang paid visits to and inspected units of the Air Defence - Air Force and the Army Corps 2 High Command on Monday.

At Regiment 927 under Air Division 371, Giang emphasised the role and responsibility of ensuring safety in all tasks of the Air Defence - Air Force.

Schools must coordinate with the unit to adjust the plan, process and method of training pilots to use modern fighter jets, strictly maintain discipline and obey law, well protect internal politics, and propose and better implement policies for pilots.

Visiting Air Defence Division 365, the minister offered incense in tribute to 1,383 martyrs of the Division who sacrificed in the resistance wars to defend the Fatherland.

He requested Air Defence soldiers to always raise their vigilance, be ready to protect key targets and perform unexpected tasks; adding that training plans must be suitable to weather conditions and actual task requirements.

Inspecting Army Corps 2, Minister Giang asked the unit to improve political education, well implement mechanisms for policy beneficiaries, and strictly maintain the duty of combat readiness and response to natural disasters. — VNS

You just read:

Defence minister visits units of Air Defence - Air Force, Army Corps 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more