Defence minister visits units of Air Defence - Air Force, Army Corps 2

VIETNAM, July 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang paid visits to and inspected units of the Air Defence - Air Force and the Army Corps 2 High Command on Monday.

At Regiment 927 under Air Division 371, Giang emphasised the role and responsibility of ensuring safety in all tasks of the Air Defence - Air Force.

Schools must coordinate with the unit to adjust the plan, process and method of training pilots to use modern fighter jets, strictly maintain discipline and obey law, well protect internal politics, and propose and better implement policies for pilots.

Visiting Air Defence Division 365, the minister offered incense in tribute to 1,383 martyrs of the Division who sacrificed in the resistance wars to defend the Fatherland.

He requested Air Defence soldiers to always raise their vigilance, be ready to protect key targets and perform unexpected tasks; adding that training plans must be suitable to weather conditions and actual task requirements.

Inspecting Army Corps 2, Minister Giang asked the unit to improve political education, well implement mechanisms for policy beneficiaries, and strictly maintain the duty of combat readiness and response to natural disasters. — VNS