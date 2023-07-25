Submit Release
Việt Nam-India defence cooperation actively promoted: Officer

VIETNAM, July 25 -  

HÀ NỘI — Defence cooperation between Việt Nam and India has been actively promoted, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Tân Cương said while receiving Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Indian Naval Staff, in Hà Nội on Monday.

Cương affirmed that the ties have achieved solid and effective developments across various areas such as training, military cooperation, UN peacekeeping missions, and defence industry.

He said that leaders of Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence and the VPA General Staff always support and create favourable conditions for both navies to strengthen cooperation across fields.

In response, Kumar expressed his belief that the visit will further deepen the friendship, cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between the two defence ministries in general and between their naval forces in particular.

He stressed that within the overall bilateral relations, defence ties play an important role, bringing the two nations closer together.

The officer also expressed his hope that in the future, the two defence ministries will continue to enhance their effective collaboration in areas of mutual interest. — VNS

