IAEA impressed by Việt Nam’s capabilities, engagement: Acting Director General

VIETNAM, July 25 - VIENNA — The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is impressed by Việt Nam's capabilities and active engagement regarding its positive contributions within the UN framework and IAEA’s cooperative activities serving atomic energy applications for peaceful purposes, Acting Director General Najat Mokhtar affirmed at her Monday meeting with State President Võ Văn Thưởng in Austria.

Thưởng, now on an official visit to the European nation, told Mokhtar that he appreciated IAEA’s contributions in ensuring nuclear safety, security, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons; and in promoting nuclear technology development and applications for peaceful purposes and sustainable global development. He also expressed his gratitude to the agency for its provision of medical equipment and transfer of COVID-19 testing technology for Việt Nam.

Mokhtar stressed that cooperation with Việt Nam serves as a successful and effective model in various areas, including agriculture, health care, renewable energy, and climate change adaptation. She confirmed IAEA will continue to enhance its cooperation with and technology transfer for Việt Nam.

Both sides agreed that their teamwork is progressing well, with IAEA supporting Việt Nam in implementing projects within the framework of its technical cooperation programme, such as those on addressing diseases originating from animals (ZODIAC) and ocean plastic waste (NUTEC Plastics).

Thưởng affirmed Việt Nam will actively participate in and carry out IAEA-initiated technical cooperation projects under the country programme framework for cooperation in the development of atomic energy applications for 2022-2027. He thanked IAEA for supporting the trilateral collaborative project between Việt Nam, IAEA, and Laos/Cambodia which promotes the application of atomic energy for peaceful purposes in the two neighbouring countries.

The leader proposed IAEA continue to increase technical cooperation projects for the Asia-Pacific region, enabling Việt Nam to participate in specific ones to enhance its human resources training and technology transfer. He also requested further engagement between the sides in international cooperation programmes as well as in experience sharing and technical support for Việt Nam to strengthen national capacity, particularly regarding nuclear security and safety.

Mokhtar praised Việt Nam's effective role as a member of the IAEA Board of Governors for the 2021-23 term and wished the Southeast Asian country will continue contributing to the agency’s efforts in tackling common international concerns such as nuclear security and safety, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, nuclear technology development for peace, and non-traditional security challenges.

On the occasion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng had a working session with Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL). Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Vietnamese ministry and UNCITRAL Secretariat in technical support and capacity building. — VNS