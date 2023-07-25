“Art Macao 2023” to be inaugurated this Friday

MACAU, July 25 - “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023” (hereinafter referred to as “Art Macao 2023”) will be inaugurated on Friday (28 July) at the Macao Museum of Art. On the occasion, the Main Exhibition and the Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists will also be inaugurated. All are welcome to visit the contemporary art exhibition that gathers innovative thinking around the globe.

From July to October, “Art Macao 2023” will successively present eight exhibition sections, namely the Main Exhibition, the Public Art Exhibition, the City Pavilion, the Special Exhibition, the Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists, the Local Curatorial Project, the Art Exhibition of Higher Education Institutions and the Collateral Exhibition. The event features 30 art exhibitions across the city, offering the public an aesthetic experience at various levels through an in-depth artistic dialogue with over 200 artists from more than 20 countries and regions. Renowned artist Qiu Zhijie, the Vice President of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, will once again serve as the chief curator of this year’s mega event. Themed “The Statistics of Fortune”, the event explores scientific research and religious activities which have been inseparable from each other since ancient times, with a view to inspiring people to examine and think of the relationship between science and religion from a new perspective.

Located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors at the Macao Museum of Art, the Main Exhibition features 118 pieces (sets) of artworks by 42 famed artists from Asia, Europe and America, exploring the fantastic thoughts about science and religion from enchanting and intriguing perspectives. In addition to traditional artistic creations such as painting, engraving, photography, mixed material and sculpture, the exhibition also brings more works in various means of innovative ideas and novel forms, such as installation, video and artificial intelligence art, making it a grand event of creativity not to be missed. Located at the “‧ART Space” on the 1st floor of the Macao Cultural Centre, the Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists features new works by 6 local artists on the theme of this year’s event, including Konstantin Bessmertny, Ung Vai Meng, Lampo Leong, Chan Hin Io, Bunny Lai Sut Weng and Eric Fok Hoi Seng, showing the landscape and diversity of local art in Macao.

In addition, Qiu Zhijie will host three lectures this week, introducing to the participants the thoughts behind the curation process and the updates on the international art scene. The thematic lecture entitled “Religion and Science – Curation of the Macao International Art Biennale”, conducted in Mandarin, will be held at 7pm on 27 July, and will be broadcasted online. Those who are interested can stay tuned for the latest information from the organiser.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, the “Art Macao 2023” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Limited, with the participation of various consulates general of different countries in Hong Kong and Macao and various higher educational institutions from Mainland China and Macao. For more information, please visit the event’s website at www.artmacao.mo, the official Instagram account “artmacao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.