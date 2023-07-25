【Joint forces to lure Japanese visitors】MGTO and Air Macau organize Japanese tourism industry to Macao for familiarization visit and networking

MACAU, July 25 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Air Macau jointly organized a familiarization trip for tourism industries in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, to continue expanding international tourist source markets. During this period, the delegation participated in travel mart and exchange with the Macao tourism industry, promoted business matching, and jointly explored business opportunities for cooperation.

Experience the charm of “tourism +” and explore products in Macao

A delegation of 14 people, including representatives of travel agencies from Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, visited Macao from 20 to 23 July to experience first-hand the diverse and abundant “tourism+” elements in Macao. The itinerary included visiting the Macao Grand Prix Museum and the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, the World Heritage “Historic Centre of Macao” attractions, learning about hotel facilities etc., and tasting various delicacies, in order to inspire their design of more Macao tourism products targeting Japanese tourists.

Japanese and Macao industries actively connect

MGTO held the Tokyo & Osaka Travel Mart on 21 July. The event gathered more than 60 participants including representatives from Macao's tourism and related industries, comprising travel agencies, hotels, airlines, vessel and leisure companies, as well as representatives of travel agencies from the Japanese delegation. The two parties actively communicated and exchanged, learnt about each other’s tourism resources, products and industry information to jointly explore more business opportunities for cooperation. MGTO promoted the “Travel Stimulation Program” at the travel mart to continue to expand different types of tourist groups and promote diversification of tourist sources.

Cooperate with aviation industry to tap source markets

In 2019, Macao received nearly 300,000 Japanese tourists, and Japan was Macao’s third largest international tourist source market that year. Since Macao’s lifting of border restrictions at the beginning of 2023, the aviation industry has progressively resumed international flight services to and from Macao. MGTO is actively promoting numerous promotional works in the international market and strives to attract more international tourists to visit Macao. This time, MGTO has joined forces with Air Macau to attract Japanese tourists.

Committed actively to the development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, MGTO will keep steering the development of the tourism and related industries forward, deepening integration of “tourism +” and diversifying international markets to contribute to economic recovery in Macao.