Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size to Grow US$ 13.5 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR 7.1%

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report

The increasing focus on anti-counterfeiting measures is significantly contributing to the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size reached US$ 8.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging?

Pharmaceutical glass packaging relies on glass materials in the manufacturing of containers and packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products. It involves various types of containers, such as vials, ampoules, bottles, syringes, and cartridges, which are utilized to store and transport drugs, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products. It is designed to be tamper-evident, which ensures the authenticity and safety of the products. It offers excellent strength, durability, transparency, recyclability, and resistance to chemicals.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry?

The increasing need to extend the shelf life of medicinal products and the rising inclination towards generic drugs and injectables represents one of the primary factors driving the demand for pharmaceutical glass packaging around the world.

Moreover, the growing adoption of pharmaceutical glass packaging on account of its numerous advantages, such as protecting pharmaceutical contents against physical damage, hydrolysis, and oxidation and preventing their biological contamination, is influencing the market positively. It can also be attributed to the increasing awareness about the adverse effects of pharmaceutical plastic packaging methods.

Apart from this, favorable initiatives undertaken by governing agencies of numerous countries to promote the use of recycled glass to minimize the carbon footprint and ensure a safer and greener environment are strengthening the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

• Bottles

• Vials

• Ampoules

• Cartridges and Syringes

• Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

• Generic

• Branded

• Biologic

Breakup by Application:

• Oral

• Injectable

• Nasal

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Ardagh Group S.A

Beatson Clark

Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.

Corning Incorporated

Gerresheimer AG

Nipro Corporation

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Schott AG

SGD Pharma

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.

Sisecam (Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S.)

Stölzle-Oberglas GmBH

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

