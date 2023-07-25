Personal Care Ingredients Market worth $14.9 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Personal Care Ingredients Market size is projected to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 11.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Personal care ingredients are constituents used for manufacturing consumer care products. These ingredients are used in various end-use applications such as skin care, hair care, oral care, make-up, and others. They provide benefits/advantages through functionalities such as cleansing, toning, moisturizing, hydrating, exfoliating, conditioning, anti-dandruff, antiperspirants, neutralizing, coloring, perfuming, and styling.

List of Key Players in Personal Care Ingredients Market:

BASF SE (Germany) Dow Inc. (US) Clariant (Switzerland) Croda International Plc. (UK) Ashland (US) Solvay (Belgium) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Nouryon (Netherlands) Lonza (Switzerland)

Key Findings of the Study:

Emollients is the largest ingredient type of personal care ingredients market. Skin care is estimated to be the largest application of the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market for personal care ingredients during the forecast period.

On the basis of ingredient types, the personal care ingredients market is segmented into conditioning polymers, emollients, surfactants, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and others. The other ingredient types are hair fixative polymers, antimicrobials, UV absorbers, skin-lightening agents, anti-aging agents, and opacifiers. The emollients accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2020. The dominance of emollients is estimated to continue during the forecast period. The wide applicability in skin care, hair care, oral care, make-up, and toiletries products makes them the most used ingredient in the personal care products market. Moreover, its soothing and smoothening properties, which provide a protective barrier to the skin surface, is another factor that drives its demand.

On the basis of application, the personal care ingredients market is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, make-up, and other personal care products on the basis of application. The demand for personal care ingredients is the highest in the skin care application. This segment caters to various skin-related problems such as anti-aging, anti-acne, and sun protection.

Europe is the largest market for personal care ingredients, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, in terms of value. Higher disposable income of the consumers and demand for premium cosmetic products drive the market in the region. Moreover, an increase in the manufacturing of personal care products is on the rise in Europe, and this is expected to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for natural and bio-based cosmetics and personal care products is another factor driving the demand for personal care ingredients in the region.

