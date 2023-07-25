Global Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size Predicted To Grow From $1462.53 Million to $3617.14 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.24%

[224 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1462.53 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3617.14 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 12.24% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Proton Healthcare, Omron, HoMedics, Omron Healthcare Welch Allyn Inc., SunTech Medical Inc., A&D Medical Inc., Withings, American Diagnostics Corp., GE Healthcare, Briggs Healthcare, Microlife AG, Kaz Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Braun Healthcare, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Biobeat, Contec, and others., and others.

New York, NY, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market By Product Type (Portable And Compact), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Care, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1462.53 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3617.14 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.24% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors? How big is the Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Industry?

Report Overview:

The global wrist blood pressure monitors market was valued at $1462.53 million in 2022 and is likely to attain a value of $3617.14 million by the end of 2030. The market is likely to expand at a compound rate of 12.24% during the forecast period.

Portable blood pressure monitors that are worn on the wrist are a type of monitoring gadget that is used to determine an individual's blood pressure. The conventional monitors, which were cumbersome to use and required a cuff to be put around the user's arm, have been superseded by this straightforward and user-friendly replacement. On the other hand, these monitors take the form of cuffs that are worn around the wrist and are accompanied by a digital display panel that shows the results of the measurements. These monitors typically come with a variety of additional functions, such as memory storage for recording the reading, tracking of the user's heart rate, and sometimes connectivity sync options that allow them to connect with smartphones. It is a method that does not involve any intrusive procedures and may be used to monitor blood pressure either at home or when travelling. The fact that these handheld blood pressure monitors are lightweight, compact, and easy to carry around is the most significant benefit offered by these devices.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/wrist-blood-pressure-monitors-market-size

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 224+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Growth Factors

It is probable that the expansion of people's awareness regarding their own health will contribute to the growth of the global market.

The increasing consciousness that people have about the need of looking after their health is one of the primary forces that is driving the expansion of the market for wrist blood pressure monitors worldwide. People are becoming more vigilant about the prevention of diseases in today's society. People are able to constantly check their health metrics with smart gadgets, including blood pressure, diabetes, heart rate, and a wide variety of other health parameters. One of the most common instruments for performing remote blood pressure monitoring is the blood pressure monitor worn on the wrist. According to research conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hypertension affects around 116 million individuals in the United States, which represents approximately 47% of the total population.

As a result, the presence of such a landscape during the time that is anticipated is likely to contribute favourably to the expansion of the global market. During the period covered by the forecast, the technological improvements are quite likely to continue to lend support to the growth trajectory of the worldwide wrist blood pressure monitor industry. The incorporation of smartphone applications and artificial intelligence has resulted in a rise in the power of these devices, which has led to an increase in their accessibility and popularity. As a result of these developments, the device's operating mechanism has become more sophisticated, which has contributed to an increase in both its reliability and its precision. These devices are very popular because of the many advantages that come along with them, such as the fact that they are wireless and can record the reading history of the patients.

It is anticipated that technological advances would present attractive expansion prospects in markets all over the world.

These wrist blood pressure monitoring gadgets are becoming increasingly user-friendly, convenient, and accurate thanks to the work of innovative companies who are developing new monitors. The continuous technological improvements are projected to offer significant growth of prospects in the wrist blood pressure monitors business across the globe over the timeframe that has been forecasted. It is anticipated that developments in sensor technology will lead to improvements in the accuracy of these monitors, which will, in turn, lead to an increase in their dependability. Additionally, firms are beginning to include Bluetooth connectivity features with contemporary monitors, making it possible for users to sync with their mobile devices. It assists in the processing of the readings, storage of the data, and the transport of the data to the smart devices.

In addition, certain products include detection functions for irregular heartbeats, which can notify users to the possibility of cardiac problems. This contributes to an expansion of the scope of the global market throughout the course of the projection period. Display screens that are user-friendly have also been developed by manufacturers, which has made it possible for people of all ages to easily utilise these monitors. These screens have features such as simple navigation, large letters, and clear display. The most recent monitors come with choices for cloud storage as well as built-in memory, giving users a good storage capacity for keeping their readings. This can further assist in the generation of patterns that can be discussed with medical experts during appointments. As a result, the scope of the global market is anticipated to expand as a result of such a scenario. For example, a Chinese business called Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. has recently released a smartwatch that is able to monitor the wearer's blood pressure. The widespread appeal of wristwatches like these has led to a considerable increase in sales inside the Chinese market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/wrist-blood-pressure-monitors-market-size

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1462.53 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3617.14 million CAGR Growth Rate 12.24% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Proton Healthcare, Omron, HoMedics, Omron Healthcare Welch Allyn Inc., SunTech Medical Inc., A&D Medical Inc., Withings, American Diagnostics Corp., GE Healthcare, Briggs Healthcare, Microlife AG, Kaz Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Braun Healthcare, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Biobeat, Contec, and others. Key Segment By Product Type, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for wrist blood pressure monitors can be divided into submarkets based on product type, end-user, and geographic location.

On the basis of the different types of products available on the market, it is possible to divide the market into portable and compact. The portable category holds the highest proportion of the overall market since its products are convenient for the customer to transport in their own hands. It provides the user with flexibility and convenience by allowing them to monitor their blood pressure remotely at any hour of the day or night. Additionally, in contrast to the traditionally large gadgets, these newer ones are much smaller and lighter, making it much simpler to transport them in travel bags, pockets, and purses. In addition to this, it provides mobile monitoring capabilities, which is another factor that is anticipated to contribute to the acceleration of the market segment's growth throughout the course of the projection year. On the other hand, the compact sector is also projected to develop significantly during the period covered by the prediction due to the advantages and modern features that it offers.

The market is able to be broken down into sub-markets such as diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, home care, and others on the basis of the end-user. Because of the widespread adoption of these wrist blood pressure monitors in the home care setting, it is anticipated that this subsegment of the market would lead the pack throughout the time covered by the forecast. People are drawn to it due to its user-friendly design and the fact that it is simple to operate; as a result, it has become a favoured choice in homecare settings. On the other hand, hospitals and diagnostic laboratory centres are projected to develop at the same rate in the worldwide wrist blood pressure monitors business. This is predicted to occur as a result of the growing trend of adding technologically advanced gadgets in medical clinics. The use of such sophisticated technology cuts down on the amount of time needed to diagnose patients, which enables medical practitioners to more effectively manage vast patient populations.

The global Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Portable

Compact

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Home Care

Others

Browse the full “Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market By Product Type (Portable And Compact), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Care, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030" Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wrist-blood-pressure-monitors-market-size

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors market include -

Proton Healthcare

Omron

HoMedics

Omron Healthcare Welch Allyn Inc.

SunTech Medical Inc.

A&D Medical Inc.

Withings

American Diagnostics Corp.

GE Healthcare

Briggs Healthcare

Microlife AG

Kaz Inc.

GF Health Products Inc.

Rossmax International Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Braun Healthcare

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Biobeat

Contec

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 12.24% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors market size was valued at around US$ 1462.53 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3617.14 million by 2030.

The growing awareness among people regarding their health is likely to drive the growth of the global wrist blood pressure monitor market.

Based on the product type, the portable segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on the end user, the home care segment is expected to lead the market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/wrist-blood-pressure-monitors-market-size

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Industry?

What segments does the Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7379

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

North America accounts for the largest share of the global wrist blood pressure monitors market due to the significant rise in the number of hypertension, irregular heartbeats, and cardiovascular and blood pressure cases in the region. The high rate of such health issues among the people in the region is due to the sedentary lifestyle of the people. Therefore, people need wearable monitors that can constantly measure their health metrics and help them track their health issues. People in the region are looking forward to preventive healthcare, therefore adopting proactive actions to keep track of their health and manage their chronic health conditions effectively. Also, the people in the region are fast adopters of modern technology and devices, thereby widening the scope of these wrist blood pressure monitors in the region.

Asia Pacific is another leading region in the global wrist blood pressure monitors market due to the fast aging population in the region. Also, people are widely adopting convenient and technologically advanced devices to monitor their health in homecare settings. Also, it helps in saving time and money, thereby making it an affordable option for the people in the region. The growing trend of online shopping is further likely to boost the sales of these monitors in the region. The growing e-commerce platform is likely to benefit the regional market exponentially during the predicted period.

Europe is also likely to grow steadily during the forthcoming years due to the presence of strong market players in the region. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements and fast-developing healthcare sector is further likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the global market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/wrist-blood-pressure-monitors-market-size

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Cooler Box Market By Type (Reusable, Disposable), By Raw Material (Extruded Polystyrene, Expanded Polystyrene, PU Foam, Expanded Polypropylene), By End Users (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cooler-box-market-size

African Horse Sickness Treatment Market By Type (Clinical Forms And Diagnosis), By Application (Laboratory Tests And Serological Tests), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/african-horse-sickness-treatment-market-size

Carbon Nanotubes Market By Type (Single-Walled And Multi-Walled), By End-Use (Electronics & Semiconductors, Structural Composites, Medical, Chemical Materials & Polymers, And Energy & Storage), By Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition, High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction, And Catalytic Chemical Vapor Decomposition), And By Region - Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carbon-nanotubes-market

UK Ceramic Tableware Market By Product Type (Porcelain, Stoneware, Bone China, Earthenware, Others), By Application (Commercial Use, Residential Use), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/uk-ceramic-tableware-market

Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market By Product Types (General Grade, Reinforced, Plasticized, Others) By Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Industrial, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polyamide-market

Airless Tires Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), By Material (Rubber, Plastic), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/airless-tires-market

Facial Cleanser Market By Product Type (Solvent-Based Cleanser, Foam Type Cleanser, No Foam Cleanser, Face Cream, Face Oil, Collagen Type Cleanser), By End-User (Commercial And Personal), By Type (Efficacy Type, Scrub Type, And Normal Type), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/facial-cleanser-market

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market By Services Type (Long Term Health And Acute Care / Hospital Service), By Integration Model (Vertical And Horizontal), And By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

Ultrasound Market (Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound Devices And Compact Ultrasound Devices) By Technology, (2D, 3D, 4D Doppler And Other), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Gynecology And Others) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2015 – 2021: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ultrasound-market

Hearable Market By Type (In-Ear, Over-Ear, And On-Ear), By Product (Headsets, Earbuds, And Hearing Aids), By End-User (Industrial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, And Consumer), By Communication Technology (Bluetooth, Wireless, Wi-Fi, Wired, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hearable-market

Online Bingo Gambling Market By End-User (Social Exuberant, Gambling Enthusiasts, And Others), By Device (Mobile And Desktop), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-bingo-gambling-market

U.S. School Furniture Market By Application (Library, Classroom, And Laboratories), By Product (Storage Units, Seating Units, And Lab Furniture), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-school-furniture-market

Iron Chloride Market By Grade (Anhydrous, Ferric Chloride Hexahydrate Lumps, Ferric Chloride Liquid), By End Use (Industrial [Chemicals Industry, Electronics Industry, Metals & Metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Others], Institutional [Municipal Waste-Water Treatment, Municipal Potable Water Treatment]), By Application (Asphalt Blowing, Electronic Etchants, Pigment Manufacturing, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Potable Water Treatment, Metal Surface Treatment, Wastewater Treatment And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/iron-chloride-market-size

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market By Type (Accidental, ElectricMobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market By Type (Accidental, Electrical/Mechanical Breakdown, Theft Or Loss, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Indirect Channel), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-phone-insurance-ecosystem-market

Smart Water Management Market By Offering (Water Meters, Services, And Solutions), By Water Meters (AMR Meters And AMI Meters), By End-User (Commercial & Industrial And Residential), And By Region - Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-water-management-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?