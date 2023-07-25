Tractor Market Share and Size 2023-2028 | Industry Analysis by Power Output, Drive Type, Application and Region

The increasing mechanization of agricultural practices represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the tractor market across the globe.

Market Overview:

The global tractor market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028. A tractor is a robust, heavy-duty vehicle specifically designed for executing tasks at high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds. Primarily used in agriculture and construction, tractors are integral to various activities such as plowing, tilling, harrowing, planting, and pulling or pushing agricultural machinery or trailers. The power and durability of tractors enable them to operate in challenging terrain and weather conditions.

Modern tractors are equipped with advanced technologies, including GPS systems, auto-steer systems, and precision farming solutions, which enhance operational efficiency and productivity. They come in a variety of types and sizes, each designed to meet specific needs. Compact utility tractors, for instance, are smaller and designed for landscaping and estate management tasks, while articulated four-wheel-drive tractors are much larger and suited to large-scale farming operations.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The increasing mechanization of agricultural practices represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. The shift from traditional farming methods to mechanized practices is a response to labor shortages and rising labor costs. Tractors and their accompanying implements enhance farm productivity and reduce the dependence on human labor, thereby making them increasingly desirable for farmers worldwide. Government support and favorable policies also contribute to the market growth.

Many countries offer subsidies for tractor purchases to promote mechanization and increase agricultural productivity. These financial incentives make tractors more affordable, especially for small and medium-sized farmers, which is stimulating the demand for tractors. Technological advancements, including the integration of GPS, the Internet of Thinking (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), are transforming tractors into smart farming machines. These technologies allow for precision farming, which optimizes resource use, increases crop yields, and ultimately improves farm profitability. The widespread adoption of such advanced technologies is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Tractor Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the tractor market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agco Corporation

• Argo Tractors S.p.A

• Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

• CLAAS KGaA mbH

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Deere & Company

• Escorts Limited

• Kubota Corporation

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mahindra Group)

• Sonalika Group

• Tractors And Farm Equipment Limited (Amalgamations Group)

• Yanmar Co. Ltd. (Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global tractor market based on power output, drive type, application and region.

Breakup by Power Output:

• Below 40 HP

• 40 HP – 100 HP

• Above 100 HP

Breakup by Drive Type:

• 2-Wheel Drive

• 4-Wheel Drive

Breakup by Application:

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Mining

• Forestry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

