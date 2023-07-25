Textured Soy Protein Market Is Anticipated To Surge With an Impressive CAGR Of 8.7% During 2026

Textured Soy Protein Market

North America held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global textured soy protein market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Textured Soy Protein industry garnered $1.1 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of Porter's Five Forces, top impacting factors, top investment pockets, market players, growth scenario, and risk factors.

Rise in number of vegan populations, surgein its usage as meat substitute or extender, and increase in demand from the feed industry augment the growth of the global textured soy protein market. Whereas, potential threats regarding substitutes and formulation challenges for textured soy protein products impede the market growth. On the other hand, increase in lactose-intolerant population and rise in millennial population present new opportunities in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The key players operating in the textured soy protein industry are DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS INC, Kellog Company, Wilmar International Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd, Pacific Soybean & Grain, and Gremount International Company Limited.

Textured soy protein (TSP) is obtained from defatted soy flour, which is produced by grinding defatted soy flakes. Textured soy protein has substantial protein content and fiber with low fat. It is available in dried chunks, powder, or granular form in the market. It has a mild taste, but can be added to the meals to increase their protein content. Moreover, textured soy protein has a similar texture to beef and other meats, and thus are used as a substitute to meat products. In addition, in the view of the fact that plant-based food has less protein content as compared to animal food, textured soy protein is valuable for those consumers who do not consume meat. This fact has majorly drives the global textured soy protein market growth.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), soybean remains the most important and preferred source of high-quality vegan protein for animal feed production. This fact has driven the growth of the textured soy protein market. Moreover, India, China and some of the key European countries have witnessed higher number of vegan population in the recent past. This is attributed to rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with consumption of plant-based protein such as textured soy protein. Thus, all these factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the global textured soy protein market in the forthcoming years.

The global textured soy protein market analysis has been studied across nature, application, and region. On the basis of nature, the textured soy protein market is classified into organic, conventional, and non-GMO. By application, it is fragmented into food & beverages industry and feed industry. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global textured soy protein market, and will maintain its headship status during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highestCAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

