Kila DaJày Releases Her Pop Hip Hop Dance Anthem “WKND Party”
Kila DaJày She’s got style, She’s got class and has been coined as the young Taylor Swift of Pop Hip Hop.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kila DaJày (Ky-luh DUH-Jày) is a highly motivated 21-year-old artist who comes from a long line of musical talent. She’s got style, She’s got class and has been coined as the young Taylor Swift of Pop Hip Hop. Kila was born in Boston, Massachusetts and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.
Ms. DaJày’s stage presence and ability to transform into an entertainer earned her the stage name of “Scene Stealer”. Her vocal/dance talent shined through notable roles in local theatre performances including Peter Pan, Xanadu, and Damn Yankees. She was recently honored to pay tribute to THE Supremes in April and performed her upcoming new hot single “WKND Party”.
Ms. DaJày is currently recording and producing her self-written album at La Voix Studio. Her first single titled “9/09” (her birthday), debuted Fall 2021. Her current single release titled “WKND Party” is available now on all streaming platforms. She is honored to work with an extremely talented team including Grammy Award winning Reggie Dozier, Shoshana Payne Phillips, Andy Barnes, Karvin Johnson and Lori Taylor Johnson.
Ms. DaJày’s impeccable dedication and standard of perfection is reflected on her social media. Her high-quality post/engagement with her subscribers affectionately known as “DaJàybie’s” represents her lively, driven, and focused personality. Some of her favorite covers are Jennifer Holliday and the late Whitney Houston.
Social Media URL's
WKND Party - Single by Kila DaJày | Spotify
WKND Party - Single by Kila DaJày on Apple Music
https://www.instagram.com/kiladajay/
https://www.youtube.com/c/KilaDajay
https://www.tiktok.com/@kiladajayyyy
Label Name: Monzell Entertainment LLC
Songwriter: Kila DaJày Higginbottom
Composer: Kila DaJày Higginbottom
Producer: Kila DaJày Higginbottom
Co Producer: Andy Barnes
Vocal Producer: Shoshana Payne Phillips
Copyright Holders/Owners: Monzell Entertainment LLC
Executive Producer: Kimberly Higginbottom
Mix and Mastering: Reggie Dozier
Recording Engineer: Andy Barnes
Distribution/Marketing and Promotions: KES Network, LLC
Lori Taylor Johnson
KES Network LLC
email us here