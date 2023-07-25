RetinAI and Retina Consultants of America Join Forces to build the Most Comprehensive U.S.-based Real World Evidence Database in Ophthalmology

BERN, Switzerland and BOSTON, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinAI Medical AG (“RetinAI”), a leader in clinical and imaging data management software and advanced analytics using artificial intelligence (AI), and Retina Consultants of America (RCA), the largest retina care provider in the U.S. with more than 1.7M annual patient visits and over 200 locations in the U.S., have announced a strategic partnership to develop the most extensive and AI-insight driven Real World Evidence (RWE) U.S.-based database in Ophthalmology.



This groundbreaking partnership will leverage RetinAI's innovative digital health technologies and RCA's robust network of clinics to analyze real-world health clinical and imaging data. The result will be a comprehensive resource that provides valuable insights into health outcomes, medication adherence, and the effectiveness of various treatment protocols. By using RCA’s quality-driven datasets and best-in-practice imaging standards for ophthalmic care and RetinAI’s Discovery® platform to aggregate, organize and analyze multimodal data at scale including the company’s certified and advanced research AI models for biomarker analysis and predictive disease analytics, the database will combine the best in clinical and imaging data with exceptionally detailed insights.

With the growing demand for real-world data from the industry, this partnership is poised to make a significant impact on data-driven decisions. The RWE database will offer healthcare stakeholders an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights into drug efficacy, improve drug development processes, and enhance patient care.

The companies will invest in efforts to provide licensed access to the RWE data in Q4’2023 to stakeholders interested in analysis, research and clinical study design for optimizing patient care. RCA and RetinAI will generate RWE in retinal diseases such as Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - including intermediate AMD (iAMD), Geographic Atrophy (GA) and neovascular AMD (nAMD) - and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and expand to areas of Cardiovascular and Neurodegenerative Diseases where retinal imaging plays a role in identifying disease.

“Through this partnership with RCA, we are revolutionizing the efficiency and robustness of making decisions around patient care, with an unprecedented scale of biomarker-driven insights from quality-driven, real world data,” states Dr. Carlos Ciller, CEO of RetinAI, goes on to say, “This will enable an elevated level of target-based research and patient-centric care for continuous improvement to patient outcomes and the introduction of new precision-based medicines.”

“We’ve established the largest group of top-ranked retinal care and research practices in the U.S. and through this network and this collaboration with RetinAI, we want to unlock a deeper level of understanding of retinal diseases,” added Dr. David M. Brown, chairman of RCA’s Medical Leadership Board. Dr. Brown goes on to state, “We are proud to partner with RetinAI in our mutual fight against blindness.”

“Successfully linking clinical data with imaging data across our powerful database enables tremendously exciting research opportunities,” says Dr. Charles Wykoff, Director of Research at Retina Consultants of Texas and Chairman of the Research and Clinical Trials Committee of RCA. Dr. Wykoff continues to say, “We believe our partnership with RetinAI meaningfully enhances our ability to advance the retina landscape by supporting healthcare providers, payers, and industry partners developing novel therapeutics with comprehensive real-world data from leading retina practices, all towards the goal of optimizing patient outcomes.”

About RetinAI

RetinAI Medical AG (RetinAI), founded in early 2017, is a Swiss company developing software solutions to accelerate clinical, research and pharmaceutical workflows globally using advanced machine learning and computer vision. RetinAI builds tools to collect, organize and analyze health data from the eyes, enabling healthcare professionals to make the right decisions sooner in healthcare. RetinAI's international team leverages its clinical, technical, and scientific expertise to foster the transition from reactive to preventive medicine for severe eye diseases. www.retinai.com

RetinAI partners with experts in ophthalmology to help accelerate data analysis and more effectively achieve target-based research for improved study design, clinical studies and research. RetinAI’s data management platform and models, including AI models for Geographic Atrophy progression prediction, analyze datasets at-scale to gain a deep understanding on biomarker profiles and patient subgroups or outcomes. To learn more about RetinAI’s solutions for clinics and hospitals, please visit our website .

About Retina Consultants of America

Retina Consultants of America (RCA) is the only network of leading retina specialists focused solely on retinal care with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Created by retina surgeons in partnership with Webster Equity Partners in 2020 and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA operates in more than 200 locations in 20 states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. RCA’s physician-led practices use their collective voice to shape the future of retinal treatments and share operational and medical knowledge that ensures a high standard of care for patients, practices, and retina research centers. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive state-of-the-art clinical care and practice culture, while benefiting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA. To learn more, please visit RCA’s website.

