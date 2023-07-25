Three Days Left To Apply For FEMA Assistance

If you have suffered any damage or losses due to Typhoon Mawar, you may be eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance. Please note that you only have three days remaining to register for FEMA assistance, as the deadline of July 27, Eastern Standard Time, is rapidly approaching. Because of the time difference between the Eastern Standard Time and the Chamorro Time, the deadline to register for FEMA assistance has been adjusted to 11:59 p.m. July 28, Chamorro Time.

FEMA assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for:

Temporary housing for those displaced from their disaster-damaged primary homes.

Essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes including structural components such as foundation, exterior walls and roof, and interior areas such as ceiling and floors.

Replacement of personal property including specialized tools for employment, household items, appliances, disability equipment (i.e., wheelchairs, hearing aids, etc.) and vehicle repair or replacement.

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, including medical, dental, moving and child-care expenses and funeral and transportation expenses.

Typhoon Mawar survivors should register for assistance even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please register before the deadline by visiting disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents), or stopping by a Disaster Recovery Center at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School or Guam Community College. Hours of operation at DRCs: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

The DRC at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School will permanently close at 5 p.m. July 27, Chamorro Time. The DRC at Guam Community College will remain open to assist survivors.

Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.