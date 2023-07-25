Disc Golf Market Size, Current Insights and Demographic Trends 2023-2030

Disc Golf

Disc Golf market reached a value of USD 219.44 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 525.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.67% during the forecast period.

At present, in the global market, the United States, Finland, Canada, and Sweden account for more than 85% of the world's disc golf courses. Disc Golf has high popularity in Europe and America, but many people in developing areas such as the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia have not even heard of it. There are certainly regional differences in the popularity of Disc Golf, which challenges the further growth of Disc Golf in developing regions. In global comparison, a significant portion of the revenue was generated in North America (77.15% in 2022).

DGA

Innova Disc Golf

Yikun Discs

Dynamic Discs

Prodigy Disc

Gateway Disc Sports

Legacy Discs

MVP Disc Sports

Discraft

Latitude 64°

Prodiscus

Discmania

Distance Drivers

Fairway Drivers

Midrange Drivers

Putt & Approach

Mini Discs

Pros

Amateur

Beginner

Regions - United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Disc Golf market is one of the many industries that has been impacted. The effects of the pandemic have been felt globally, with major market participants and downstream customers all feeling the squeeze. However, a new report sheds some light on what the future may hold for the Disc Golf market.

The report takes into account multiple factors, including changes in consumer behavior, demand, transport capacity, and trade flow under COVID-19. In addition, the research seeks to contextualize the effects of regional conflict on the market. The report provides valuable insights into the present and future state of the Disc Golf market.

One of the most notable aspects of the report is its analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the industry. The conflict has undoubtedly had an effect on the market, and the report delves into how this has played out. By providing a nuanced perspective on how the Disc Golf market has been influenced by both conflict and pandemic, the report provides valuable information to those who are looking to invest in the industry.

The research report provides an analysis of the various factors driving the market's growth. The factors that impede market growth are fundamental because they create different curves to seize opportunities in emerging markets. Data collection and analysis for the base year were carried out using a large sample data collection module. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes a supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis, and supplier engagement analysis.

