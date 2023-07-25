Travel Insurance Market Statistics 2023-2028 | Analysis by Insurance Type, Coverage, Distribution Channel and End User

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Travel Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Market Overview:

The global travel insurance market size reached US$ 15.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

The travel insurance market is a crucial and rapidly evolving sector within the broader insurance industry. Travel insurance policies are essential products widely employed by individuals and businesses for mitigating financial risks associated with travel-related uncertainties. These comprehensive policies play a critical role in safeguarding travelers against unforeseen events, ensuring peace of mind, and offering protection during domestic and international journeys.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The increasing global travel trend and rising awareness of the importance of travel insurance significantly contribute to the market's growth. As more people embark on domestic and international trips for leisure, business, or educational purposes, the need for comprehensive travel insurance coverage becomes apparent. Travel insurance offers various benefits, such as trip cancellation/interruption coverage, emergency medical expenses coverage, baggage loss/delay coverage, and emergency evacuation coverage, addressing a wide range of travel-related risks. The growing emphasis on sustainable and secure travel practices also impacts the market, with travelers seeking reliable insurance options to safeguard their trips.

Travel insurance policies with additional features, such as coverage for adventure activities, natural disasters, and political unrest, provide travelers with a sense of security and flexibility, encouraging them to invest in comprehensive travel insurance plans. Technological advancements in the travel insurance sector are also driving market growth. Insurance providers are leveraging technology to streamline the policy issuance process, enabling travelers to purchase insurance online or through mobile apps conveniently. Additionally, digital platforms allow for real-time access to policy information and claims processing, enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

The increasing prevalence of unpredictable events, such as natural disasters, epidemics, and geopolitical issues, has amplified the demand for travel insurance with enhanced coverage options. Travelers are increasingly aware of the potential risks they may encounter during their journeys and are seeking comprehensive insurance policies that cater to their specific needs. As a result, insurance companies are continuously innovating and introducing tailored insurance solutions to address evolving travel risks and uncertainties. The growing popularity of niche travel experiences, such as adventure tourism, sports tourism, and wellness retreats, has also spurred the demand for specialized travel insurance products. These niche travel segments require specific coverage options, and insurance providers are customizing policies to cater to the unique requirements of travelers engaging in such activities.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of travel insurance, prompting travelers to prioritize insurance coverage that includes protection against pandemics and medical emergencies. The pandemic has brought health-related risks to the forefront of travelers' minds, leading to an increased interest in travel insurance policies that offer comprehensive medical coverage and pandemic-related benefits. The market for travel insurance services is experiencing noteworthy growth as well. Many travelers prefer to purchase travel insurance as a service rather than a one-time policy, as it provides them with ongoing support and assistance throughout their journeys. This service-based approach offers travelers access to travel assistance, emergency medical support, and concierge services, further enhancing the value and attractiveness of travel insurance.

Travel Insurance Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the travel insurance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Allianz SE

• American Express Company

• American International Group

• AXA SA

• Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

• Generali Group

• Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.)

• Seven Corners Inc.

• Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster)

• USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services)

• Zurich Insurance Group AG

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global travel insurance market based on insurance type, coverage, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Insurance Type:

• Single-Trip Travel Insurance

• Annual Multi-Trip Insurance

• Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Breakup by Coverage:

• Medical Expenses

• Trip Cancellation

• Trip Delay

• Property Damage

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Insurance Intermediaries

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• Insurance Aggregators

• Insurance Brokers

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Senior Citizens

• Education Travelers

• Business Travelers

• Family Travelers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

