Entertainment Insurance Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2023-2029: Next Insurance, Allianz, Axa

Entertainment Insurance Market will witness a 7.4% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Entertainment Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Entertainment Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intact Financial Corporation (Canada), Lockton Companies (United States), HUB International (United States), Next Insurance (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Axa S.A. (France), Hiscox Ltd. (Bermuda), Allen Financial Insurance Group (United States), Truman Van Dyke (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Entertainment Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Entertainment Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Personal, Commercial) by Type (Production Insurance, Staging & Rigging Insurance, Special Event Insurance, Touring Insurance, Others) by Service Provider (Private, Public) by Service Mode (Online Service, Offline Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Entertainment Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.3500000000000001 Billion at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.2 Billion.
Definition:
The phrase "Entertainment Insurance" may not apply to all forms of protection. Instead, it alludes to a set of laws that control various aspects of the market. These numerous insurance programmes provide coverage for productions, special events, and tours. Policyholders only need to pay for the coverage they need because there is no one type of entertainment insurance. Entertainment insurance frequently provides coverage for the property and casualty risks associated with live performances. The performers, crew, clothes, sets, and equipment might all face physical risks. The benefit of entertainment insurance is that it protects against all conceivable risks. Given the variety of sectors that make up the entertainment industry, the potential risk connected with each company is fairly significant. The efforts to lower such hazards have increased the demand for entertainment insurance.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Entertainment Insurance Market: Production Insurance, Staging & Rigging Insurance, Special Event Insurance, Touring Insurance, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Entertainment Insurance Market: Personal, Commercial
Market Trends:
Growing demand for coverage of digital assets
Increased need for coverage of cyber threats
Expansion of the global entertainment industry
Development of specialized insurance products for the entertainment industry
Market Drivers:
Increasing frequency and severity of cyber attacks
Growing importance of intellectual property in the entertainment industry
Expansion of the film and television production industry
Need for risk management in live events and concerts
Market Opportunities:
Emerging markets with growth potential in the entertainment industry
Development of new insurance products for emerging risks
Adoption of new technologies for risk assessment and management
Integration of insurance and risk management with production and distribution processes
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Intact Financial Corporation (Canada), Lockton Companies (United States), HUB International (United States), Next Insurance (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Axa S.A. (France), Hiscox Ltd. (Bermuda), Allen Financial Insurance Group (United States), Truman Van Dyke (United States)
