Independent Living Solutions Inc. Launches Chair Lift Installation Services for Enhanced Mobility Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Living Solutions Inc. offers cost-effective installation and comprehensive home evaluations to ensure safe passage for individuals with mobility issues.
Independent Living Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of mobility aids and solutions, is pleased to announce its comprehensive chair lift installation services and experienced chair lift installers. The company helps individuals with mobility challenges achieve comfort, convenience, and independence in their own living spaces.
Independent Living Solutions works closely with architects and builders during the planning phase to provide guidance and suggestions when modifying homes to suit specific mobility needs. The company offers planning guides and assists with measurements and installation requirements, ensuring a seamless process. With a wide range of options available, customers can choose the affordable used handicapped equipment that fits their buildings' layout and personal preferences.
"Many individuals with disabilities move to care facilities due to the obstacles present in their homes," said a rep of Independent Living Solutions. "Our goal is to provide high-quality assistive equipment and installation services that enable individuals to live comfortably and safely in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by their loved ones."
Independent Living Solutions offers brand-new assistive equipment and a selection of quality used handicap equipment. The offering allows customers to move around their homes with minimal assistance. Its inventory includes stair lifts (both curved and straight), vertical wheelchair lifts, incline wheelchair lifts, in-home elevators, ramps, ceiling lifts, automatic door openers, vertical platform lifts, walk-in showers, walk-in bathtubs, roll-in showers, lift chairs, more. The company partners with reputable manufacturers such as EZ Access Ramps, Handicare, Harmar, Prairie View Industries, Pride Mobility, Open Sesame, and Savaria to provide a wide variety of products that suit diverse accessibility needs and budgets.
Independent Living Solutions prides itself on its A+ Better Business Bureau rating and commitment to customer satisfaction as a locally owned and operated business with years of expertise in mobility aids. Trained technicians at the company offer professional installations backed by a one-year labor warranty on all new installations. The team performs necessary repairs using manufacturer-provided parts covered by warranties.
About -
Independent Living Solutions, Inc. is an independent in-home accessibility equipment dealer in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. With over 20 years of combined expertise, the company specializes in the sales, installation, and service of new and recycled stair lifts, wheelchair or vertical lifts, home elevators, ramps, automatic door openers, ceiling lifts, dumbwaiters, walk-in tubs, barrier-free showers. It provides cost-effective solutions and comprehensive home evaluations to enhance mobility and independence for individuals with accessibility challenges.
