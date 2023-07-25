Astronomy Apps Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Solar Walk, Star Walk, Mobile Observatory
Astronomy Apps Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Astronomy Apps Market will witness a 6.09% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Astronomy Apps Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Astronomy Apps market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Solar Walk (Russia), Star Walk (Ukraine), Mobile Observatory (Germany), SkyView (France), SkyPortal (United Kingdom), Vito Technology (Russia), Stellarium (France), SkySafari (United Kingdom), Astronomy Picture of the Day (APoD) (Russia), Astrodomina (India)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Astronomy Apps market to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Astronomy Apps Market Breakdown by Application (Private Users, Commercial Users) by Platform (Android, IOS, Others) by Subscription Type (Paid, Free) by End User (Individuals, Scientists, Astronomical Departments, Others) by Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, Web Based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Astronomy Apps market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 12.9 Billion.
Definition:
The way people study and comprehend the enormous cosmos around us has been revolutionised by astronomy apps. With the help of these programmes, astronomy is now available to anybody with a smartphone or tablet and puts its marvels in their hands. Astronomy applications provide an engaging and instructive experience with features like real-time sky maps, interactive simulations, and thorough information about celestial objects. By aiming their device at the sky, users of these applications may recognise stars, planets, constellations, and other celestial bodies. They frequently have augmented reality capabilities that add virtual items as overlays to the live camera stream, giving users a brand-new way to visually explore the night sky. Astronomy apps can provide a lot of knowledge about a variety of celestial occurrences, including meteor showers, eclipses, and planetary alignments. Users may set up alerts to receive information about forthcoming events and expert views. Astronomy applications have increased astronomy's accessibility, engagement, and interactivity more than ever before, whether for recreational stargazing, amateur astronomers, or educational objectives. They have spurred an increase in interest in space travel and have turned into useful resources for both amateur and professional astronomers.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Astronomy Apps Market: Android, IOS, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Astronomy Apps Market: Private Users, Commercial Users
Market Trends:
Integration of Real-time Data
Gamification and Social Features
Market Drivers:
Increasing Interest in Astronomy
Advancements in Mobile Technology
Market Opportunities:
Personalized User Experiences
Collaborations with educational institutions
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Solar Walk (Russia), Star Walk (Ukraine), Mobile Observatory (Germany), SkyView (France), SkyPortal (United Kingdom), Vito Technology (Russia), Stellarium (France), SkySafari (United Kingdom), Astronomy Picture of the Day (APoD) (Russia), Astrodomina (India)
