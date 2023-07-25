Exploring SolTuna Cannery: Bina Region Arrangement for Governance Staff Tour

Bina Region Arrangement for Governance (BRAG) staff recently embarked on a tour study at the SolTuna cannery in the Western Province. The study aimed to learn from SolTuna’s operations and gather valuable insights to be applied to the upcoming Bina Harbour Tuna Processing Plant (BHTPP) Project in West Kwaio, Malaita Province.

The BRAG team-funded by Aotearoa New Zealand through grant funding to the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR)-are responsible for working with the customary owners of the land, sea, and water at Bina. Over the next five years, they will work to establish well-governed and credible entities that can provide equitable benefits to the communities and individuals who host the BHTPP Project on their lands, seas, and waters.

BRAG staff met with the SolTuna market vendors.

While they were in Noro, they visited communities and landowners to better understand the opportunities and challenges of living nearby a tuna processing plant.

The visit provided valuable insights and lessons that BRAG staff can apply to their governance initiatives and the development of the BHTPP project.

Michelle Lam, the BRAG coordinator expressed her enthusiasm for the tour, stating, “Our visit to SolTuna has provided us with invaluable knowledge and best practice that we can incorporate into the BHTPP Project. We are committed to implementing sustainable and responsible practices to maximise the economic and social benefits for the Bina local community.”

The lessons learned from SolTuna’s operations will be carefully analysed and will be incorporated into BRAG’s planning. This will ensure that the upcoming Bina project aligns with international standards, and contributes to the economic development of Solomon Islands.

The team noted the potential for the BHTPP Project to support wide landowners benefits including jobs, education, and economic opportunities for locals, such as the supply of goods and services to the plant and its workers.

While there are risks to step through, the team concluded the visit with enriched ideas and are determined to work closely with project hosts, MFMR team, and the Bina Harbour Project Office to drive the project forward. Ends//

BHTPP Project press