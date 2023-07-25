Police conducts awareness talk at Savo heights

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at White River Police Station have conducted an awareness talk at Savo heights on Sunday 23 July 2023.

The awareness talk aims to empower residents with knowledge and support them collectively to address challenges and build a stronger and more resilient community.

Supervising Operations Manager, White River Police, Jimmy Ma’anumoana said, “In an effort to foster safer neighbourhood and promote community well-being, White River Police has launched and will continue to launch comprehensive community awareness campaign that focuses on the pressing issues of alcohol, drugs, domestic violence and anti-social behaviour.”

“White River Police seeks to foster open dialogue, understanding and cooperation among communities and RSIPF. By rising awareness about the impact of drugs, alcohol abuse and anti-social behaviour in our communities, we aim to mobilized positive change and encourage proactive approaches to community policing,” said the operation manager.

Operation Manager Ma’anumoaona says, “Community well-being is a shared responsibly, and it is crucial that RSIPF and Communities work together to address the significant challenges. This community awareness campaign is not just about highlighting problems, it’s about empowering individual and the community as a whole to be part of the solution and creating a safer, more supportive environment for everyone.”

Operation manager Ma’anumoana emphasize, “I am appealing to all communities and stakeholders in West Honiara to participate actively in the effort by RSIPF to fight and reduce crimes in our societies. Together, we can build stronger and safer communities where everyone feels respected, valued and secure.”

//End//

-RSIPF Press