Pakistan focuses on international labour and environmental standards in small and medium enterprises

ILO’s flagship International Labour and Environmental Standards Application in Pakistan’s SMEs project (ILES) is working in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature, government, employers’ and workers’ organizations to improve implementation and compliance of international labour and environmental standards. The project also supports the textile, leather and ready made garments sector to improve productivity, production quality and compliance with these standards. This video highlights some of the project’s achievements to date.

