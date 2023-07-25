Council of Ministers approves Organic Structure of the IX Constitutional Government

Tue. 25 of July of 2023, 09:09h

The Council of Ministers approved, at the meeting of July 24th, 2023, which was attended by all members of the Executive, the draft Decree-Law that approves Organic Structure of the IX Constitutional Government.

The organic structure of the 9th Constitutional Government defines the attributions pursued by each of the Ministries. It assigns the competencies to the government members according to the priorities set out in its Program.

The Government comprises the Prime Minister, the Vice Prime Ministers, the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, the Coordinating Minister for Social Affairs, the Ministers, the Vice Ministers and the Secretaries of State. Some Ministers are assisted in their duties by Vice Ministers and Secretaries of State.

The draft Decree-Law will be sent to the President of the Republic for promulgation.

At this meeting, the Council of Ministers also analyzed a preliminary presentation of the Draft Law on the amending 2023 General State Budget.

To read the full press release of the Council of Ministers Meeting, click here.

To see the structure of the IX Constitutional Government click here.