Preliminary asbestos testing after Kmart fire in NE Portland indicates low risk from debris and air

Portland, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality , U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, Multnomah County, Oregon Health Authority, and additional partner agencies are continuing to engage in response activities. This includes providing instructions on how to clean up debris to those affected by last Wednesday’s fire at the former K-Mart building at 12350 NE Sandy Blvd. in Northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood.

After detection of asbestos was found in debris in Luuwit View Park on Thursday, July 21, the agencies surveyed the area and began sampling and testing fire materials and air quality in public spaces. Preliminary results from fire debris samples collected on Friday, July 22, show no other detection of asbestos. In air quality samples taken that same day, trace amounts of asbestos were identified.

Typical procedures require quality control methods be reviewed and confirmed before the results are finalized. Confirmation is expected in the coming days.

Fire debris and air quality sampling continued Saturday, July 22, through Monday, July 24, in other public spaces around the Parkrose neighborhood. Preliminary results from that testing are expected this week.

“More data is coming, but the data we have so far is encouraging and shows low health risk,” said Dr. David Farrer, OHA public health toxicologist.

Agencies have created a map that identifies the debris sampling area. It is based on EPA-contracted environmental scientists walking the area beginning on Friday, July 21, and recording where they visually observed fire debris. Some debris may not have been observed and recorded as public employees are not permitted to enter private property. This first map will be updated as more details on sampling, testing, and results are confirmed.

On Sunday, DEQ, the Multnomah County Health Department and OHA met in-person at the Parkrose School District Administration Office and virtually with residents from the area to present information about the sampling, testing and cleanup, and answer questions. Dr. Farrer provided a demonstration on how to safely clean up debris from properties. The specific guidance is provided out of an abundance of caution. You may view a video demonstration of the cleanup from Dr. Farrer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RbX-0BuQCw.

Agencies have developed a website with resources for residents to learn about the changing situation. Visit https://ordeq.org/kmartfire to find “Frequently Asked Questions” , written instructions on how to safely clean up fire debris, a link to sign up for email and text updates and more. Information in several languages is provided. You may also contact 211info by dialing 211 or 1-866-698-6155 for information or go to DEQ’s Complaints web page if you have questions or concerns.

