Governor Pillen Announces Valuations Reform Working Group
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced the membership of a new working group that will examine property valuations in Nebraska.
“Valuation increases in Nebraska have become an unbearable burden for homeowners, businesses, and agriculture producers across our state,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “We will find a solution that will reduce the burden of insurmountable valuation growth in recent years. It is our job to make sure Nebraska continues to be the best place to live and reckless valuation increases on home and property hinders that commitment to Nebraskans.”
Participants in the Valuations Reform Working Group includes:
- Governor Jim Pillen, Chair
- Members of Governor Pillen’s Policy & Research Team
- State Senator Lou Ann Linehan
- State Senator Joni Albrecht
- State Senator Eliot Bostar
- State Senator Mike McDonnell
- State Senator Brad von Gillern
- League of Nebraska Municipalities
- Lincoln Chamber of Commerce
- Omaha Chamber of Commerce
- Nebraska Association of County Officials
- Nebraska Cattlemen
- Nebraska Farm Bureau
- Nebraska Realtors Association
- Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce
Group member Senator Joni Albrecht said, “I look forward to working with the Governor and this working group to find a solution to bring our valuations in competition with surrounding states. Reforming valuations is a much-needed fix and will benefit all Nebraskans.”