Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,061 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Announces Valuations Reform Working Group

NEBRASKA, July 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Announces Valuations Reform Working Group

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced the membership of a new working group that will examine property valuations in Nebraska.

“Valuation increases in Nebraska have become an unbearable burden for homeowners, businesses, and agriculture producers across our state,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “We will find a solution that will reduce the burden of insurmountable valuation growth in recent years. It is our job to make sure Nebraska continues to be the best place to live and reckless valuation increases on home and property hinders that commitment to Nebraskans.”  

Participants in the Valuations Reform Working Group includes:

  • Governor Jim Pillen, Chair
  • Members of Governor Pillen’s Policy & Research Team
  • State Senator Lou Ann Linehan
  • State Senator Joni Albrecht
  • State Senator Eliot Bostar
  • State Senator Mike McDonnell
  • State Senator Brad von Gillern
  • League of Nebraska Municipalities
  • Lincoln Chamber of Commerce
  • Omaha Chamber of Commerce
  • Nebraska Association of County Officials
  • Nebraska Cattlemen
  • Nebraska Farm Bureau
  • Nebraska Realtors Association
  • Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce

 

Group member Senator Joni Albrecht said, “I look forward to working with the Governor and this working group to find a solution to bring our valuations in competition with surrounding states. Reforming valuations is a much-needed fix and will benefit all Nebraskans.”

You just read:

Governor Pillen Announces Valuations Reform Working Group

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more