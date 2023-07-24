TAIWAN, July 24 - President Tsai addresses 124th US Veterans of Foreign War National Convention via video

President Tsai Ing-wen addressed the opening of the 124th National Convention of the Unites States Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) via video (recorded in June) in the late night of July 24 (morning of the same day in the US). President Tsai expressed gratitude to the VFW for its support of Taiwan with a resolution each year, in which it recognizes Taiwan as a long-time friend of the US and calls for real, substantive support in the form of defense and security cooperation. The president also thanked US society and the current administration for their concrete actions to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities. She stressed that Taiwan will continue to stand by our shared values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, and said that she feels confident that an even brighter future of Taiwan-US cooperation lies ahead.

A transcript of President Tsai's remarks follows:

It is a pleasure and honor to speak to you today. I would like to thank Commander-in-Chief [Timothy] Borland for extending his kind invitation. Also, I must thank the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States for its longstanding support of Taiwan; support that is rooted deeply in our common values of freedom and democracy.

As far back as 1980, the VFW and our own Veteran Affairs Council (VAC) signed into a fraternal relationship.

Each year, the VFW expresses its support for Taiwan with a resolution, in which it recognizes Taiwan as a long-time friend of the US, and calls for real, substantive support in the form of defense and security cooperation.

Delegations from the VFW frequently visit Taiwan to share their experience in serving veterans. Just last month, I had the pleasure of welcoming Commander-in-Chief Borland and Executive Director [Ryan] Gallucci. During his visit, Commander-in-Chief Borland stressed the need for people both in Taiwan and the United States to better understand our close ties and mutual interests.

Like you, we in Taiwan cannot be more proud of our military and the men and women who serve. In our efforts to support them, we are fortunate to be able to learn from the experience of organizations such as the VFW.

Last year, our representative office in the United States established a Veterans Affairs Division. And for the first time our VAC has dispatched permanent staff to Washington, DC. Our team has already established communications with officials from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, and is exchanging views and best practices on veteran services.

I am also happy to see that there has been increasing support for Taiwan across US society and the current administration, as demonstrated by its most recent arms sale to Taiwan this March, which is its ninth sale overall. We are grateful for these concrete actions to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities. And in policy, we have seen a push across the aisle for stronger Taiwan-US relations.

In just the past two years, we have received several delegations of high-ranking US officials. Last August, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, accompanied by, among others, ranking member of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee Mark Takano.

And during my transit in the United States this April, I met with US House of Representatives Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy and many other senators and representatives. Overwhelmingly, the message we heard from our American friends was clear, that is, the US stands with Taiwan.

The people and government of Taiwan have clearly heard the message. We would also like to say that Taiwan will continue to stand by our common values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, values we share with the VFW.

Once again, let me extend my sincerest thanks to the VFW. Most of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the veterans who have fought and sacrificed to preserve what we all cherish most, that is, our free and democratic way of life.

Seeing such selfless and dedicated individuals standing at the bedrock of our societies, I am confident that an even brighter future of Taiwan-US cooperation lies ahead.

I wish you all a successful convention. Thank you.

(Note: The US government announced its 10th arms sale to Taiwan on June 29 US EST.)