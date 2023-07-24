Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Chang

READOUT

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman spoke with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin to discuss efforts to expand trilateral partnership and bolster regional and global cooperation.

The Deputy Secretary and her Japanese and ROK counterparts reflected on the remarkable progress the U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral partnership has achieved over the last year, via multiple levels of engagement, and reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate further on economic security, development assistance, and democratic resilience. They welcomed the upcoming first-ever standalone trilateral leaders’ summit.

Deputy Secretary Sherman, Vice Minister Mori, and Vice Minister Chang reiterated their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and continued trilateral cooperation in the face of the DPRK’s continued provocations. They discussed their strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, including in the Indo-Pacific, and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of security and prosperity for the international community.

The Deputy Secretary thanked Japan and the ROK for their continued collaboration on tackling regional and global challenges and expressed her heartfelt hope that the trilateral framework will continue to positively influence the stability, prosperity, and security of the Indo-Pacific region and the world.