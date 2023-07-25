Eastbound slow lane on Interstate 64 near Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge to close overnight Monday, July 24, 2023, and Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Page Content

The eastbound slow lane of Interstate 64 between mile marker 44 and mile marker 44.5, near the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge, will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, and Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to unload and set bridge beams for the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.​​