America’s Boating Channel Selected as 2023 Go Global Awards Finalist

Recognition Reflects Achievements in International Audience Development

We’re honored that our video service, America’s Boating Channel, has been selected as a 2023 Go Global Awards finalist. We’re excited to showcase the offering and contribute to global trade expansion.” — Craig Fraser

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® - America’s Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious 2023 Go Global Awards. This global event, hosted by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, in partnership with the International Trade Council, brings together CEOs, government trade and investment agency chiefs, and industry leaders from over 76 countries, providing a unique platform for showcasing America’s Boating Channel’s achievements in international audience development and expansion of business opportunities.

As a finalist, America’s Boating Channel will have the opportunity to present before esteemed government trade and investment agency chiefs from more than 30 countries, engage in targeted B2B meetings, and participate in a multilateral trade and investment program tailored to support international expansion efforts. This exclusive program aims to connect companies with potential partners, facilitate networking opportunities, and foster strategic alliances to drive global growth.

“We’re honored that our video service, America’s Boating Channel, has been selected as a 2023 Go Global Awards finalist, said USPS-ABC Chief Commander Craig Fraser. “This recognition not only reflects our success in reaching an international audience representing nearly half of our total viewing, but also provides a platform for engaging with influential industry leaders and decision makers from around the world to foster additional growth. We’re excited to showcase America’s Boating Channel and contribute to global trade expansion.”

The Go Global Awards program celebrates achievements across various sectors, with 63 awards to be presented during the event. It brings together more than 500 CEOs representing companies of all sizes, from billion-dollar corporations to fast-growing startups, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and business development opportunities on a global scale. The 2022 Go Global Awards were held in Tallinn, Estonia, and hosted by the Government of Estonia under the Enterprise Estonia agency.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation serves as the proud host of the 2023 Go Global Awards. As the state's economic development agency, the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is dedicated to driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and promoting international trade and investment opportunities. With a forward-thinking approach, strategic geographic location, robust infrastructure, and a diverse resource base, Rhode Island has emerged as an epicenter of economic activity in the USA. By hosting the Go Global Awards, Rhode Island Commerce aims to showcase the state's strengths, connect global businesses with local industries, and create new opportunities in the international supply chain and foreign direct investment into the State. This collaboration between Rhode Island Commerce and the International Trade Council ensures a dynamic and impactful program that supports businesses in their expansion efforts and celebrates global business success.



