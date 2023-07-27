Sustainability Impact Awards Ceremony Inspires Actions on SDG Impact Standards in Hong Kong
Celebrating Impactful Engagement! Honouring outstanding achievers driving sustainability actions and fostering a brighter future at the Hong Kong Sustainability Impact Awards Ceremony. Together, we connect for our future!
Sustainability Impact Awards celebrate ESG community engagement, promoting SDGs. Tamee Web3 platform launched to empower youth in social impact projects.HONG KONG, CHINA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community engagement has become an indispensable element of information disclosure in the yearly Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reports of companies listed in Hong Kong. Becoming a trend for global enterprises, not only has it been serving as a key factor for investors to consider on financial decisions, it is also playing a key role in allocating resources for local communities to formulate various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ultimately creating inclusive and impactful sustainability actions.
On July 6th, 2023, participants from various domains, including representatives from over 40 enterprises, listed companies, non-governmental organizations, and students from the University of Hong Kong, gathered at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center for the Sustainability Impact Awards Ceremony. At this cordial and inspiration community engagement-centered celebration, we congratulate each other on the results of our collective efforts to promote the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs) through actions. It was an honour to share positive impacts made by companies, organizations, and individuals in their sustainable development work.
The Sustainability Impact Awards aim to encourage private sectors by emphasising the importance of adopting SDG standards in ESG reporting, which is benchmarked from the OECD on the Sustainability Impact Assessment (SIA) and the SDG Impact Standards initiated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which is a holistic aspects of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) to recognizing the significant performances in sustainability made for the positive impact to local and global societies.
Mr. Daniel Shih, who has held various important positions such as the Greater China Beverage Business President of PepsiCo and China President of Motorola, was invited by the Event Committee to present awards to the winners. This year, there are six winners of the Outstanding Award, including Hong Kong property developer Chinachem Group, Hong Kong listed companies Zhong Ao Home (HKEX.1538), Innovax Holdings (HKEX.2680), China New Economy Fund (HKEX.0080), South Korea blockchain company Cubechain (Metaverse) and Hong Kong organic semiconductor electronics company OM Sciences; there are also five winners of the Business Performance Award, including Deson International Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Move Foundation, Yatogo Yi Co., Ltd., Osema Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and EAK Engineering Consultants & Technology Co., Ltd. In addition, a total of 42 listed companies received the Participation Award.
Dr. Janey Liu, from the UNIDO GIN Project Shanghai Global Science & Technology Innovation Center, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, highlighting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and their core cohesion, drawing attention to the importance of active participation, encouragement, and unity of all sectors of society, including young people and businesses, in the ultimate goal of creating a better future.
We are privileged to have exceptional achievers who have made substantial contributions to sustainable development share their personal journeys and the latest developments from their years of experiences. These individuals include Mr. Matthew Friedman, Mr. Dominic Yin, and Mr. Robert Chua. Mr. Friedman is the founder of The Mekong Club and is dedicated to collaborating with the private sector to tackle modern slavery and associated crimes. During his speech, Mr. Friedman emphasized that even though a single grain of sand may seem insignificant, it has the potential to form towering sand dunes and vast deserts. He encouraged the audience not to underestimate the power of individual effort, as it can contribute to significant positive changes in the world, just like gathering sand can lead to the creation of a skyscraper.
HKU Brighten Music from the University of Hong Kong, along with Mr. Stephen Ho, Ms. Grace Ho, and Ms. Anna Ng, performed passionately. The Ho siblings drew inspiration from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and created "Who Can Heal" and "Citizens of One World" calling on everyone to take action together for a better future and expressing their beautiful hopes for world peace and harmony, echoing the theme of the ceremony.
Dr. Lin Siu Fung, a chartered psychologist and Fellow of the British Psychological Society, reminds us that it is important to pay attention to youngsters psychological development, including their cognitive, emotional, and spiritual well-being, in a balanced and holistic manner. He calls on all sectors of society to provide young people with opportunities, support, and a supportive community environment.
At the end of the event, an innovative Web3 social platform, Tamee (Hong Kong) Limited was officially launched, with a grand speech given by Mr. Joshua Chak. Tamee has designed United Nations Sustainable Development Goals courses specifically for youngsters, using a "theory into practice" teaching approach to enable students to fully understand the goals before engaging in and initiating actions that have a positive impact on society. The platform innovatively combines Web3 and volunteer services, allowing youngster to verify their true identity by designing and participating in socially impactful projects, laying the foundation for human-machine verification in the future metaverse. Tamee echoes the theme of the event by building bridges between youngsters and businesses, where they work together to create positive social impact in the areas of environment, society, and corporate governance (ESG).
