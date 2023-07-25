“Annie’s Song: Dandelions, Dreams and Dogs,” Memoir by an Author With Disabilities Who Perseveres Through Adversities
Though crippled with a debilitating illness, McDonnell rises above and grabs the reader by the heart with a moving testament to the human spirit.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Annie’s Song: Dandelions, Dreams and Dogs” by Annie McDonnell, is a shimmering debut cross-genre memoir where Annie pours out her dreams, her loves, and her hopes along with her complicated grief compounded by betrayals, medical misdiagnoses, and innumerable losses that would break most people. Annie is one of those rare people, who always looks for the rainbow in the storm's wake and uses her brokenness to help others by giving her heart to animal rescue, literacy, and the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation. She’s candid about what she's going through in the hope that her honesty will give solace to kindred spirits. Thirsty for love, Annie breaks herself open at points only to learn the hard lesson that sometimes the love she seeks won't ever come. Trauma, grief, death, love and joy come together in her essays and poems to shine light in the darkness.
— - Dawn Reno Langley, author of more than 30 books
Overview of “Annie's Song: Dandelions, Dreams and Dogs”
Annie, who is in the end stages of Stiff Person Syndrome and has several other rare diseases, writes with raw emotion about traumas from her childhood from her best friend's rape and murder to her own life-altering car accident at age 19 to her decades-long odyssey through a medical system where women's symptoms are frequently dismissed, misdiagnosed, and minimized. Annie's experiential memoir, for which she's provided QR codes linking to her favorite songs throughout, allows the reader to get a hint of what it's like living suspended between this earthly existence and the afterlife. This is her love song to trauma survivors, dog lovers, and love seekers. She lives each day and night knowing that her next breath could be her last and keeps her heart focused on heaven.
What Others Are Saying
"If you want to see what a heart looks like, broken into words, read this book. If you want to see what courage looks like, brick by brick all the way to heaven...read this book."- Jeff Arch, author of the award-winning novel "Attachments" and Oscar nominee for "Sleepless in Seattle"
"'Annie's Song' is an open-hearted memoir about a life spent loving the most vulnerable among us. These are stories full of joy and life that keep loved ones close, even after they've passed from this world. This poetic writing of untiring advocacy, compassionate witness, and deep love is a gift to the enormous community of writers-yes, those who have felt seen and uplifted by Annie McDonnell over the years, but also those who might be hearing her voice saying 'you matter' for the first time. This book is our chance to see how a life of empathy is born." - Diane Zinna, author of "The All-Night Sun"
"A true, honest, powerful voice, and she puts it to beautiful use in 'Annie's Song.' And she's right: The prose sings."- Darin Strauss, author of "The Queen of Tuesday"
"While some confronted with challenging life circumstances would be ground down, McDonnell has used her experiences with miscarriage, grief, and illness to hone herself into a fine diamond. This book is a tale of loss, but it also shimmers with the joy of discovering one's true self amidst the chaos."- Tonya Mitchell, author of "A Feigned Madness"
"Whether it's lost children, lost friends, or a body slowly breaking down, Annie McDonnell reveals both the joy and heartbreak in a life spent carrying 'luggage I could never unpack.'"- Marco Rafalà, author of "How Fires End," winner of the Italian American Association Book Award
About Annie McDonnell
A lifelong reader and advocate for writers and books, Annie McDonnell is an alumnus of High Point University, North Carolina, class of 1991 and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. In 2006, she entered a contest with "Elle" and became a professional book reviewer for the magazine. When "Elle" stopped running book reviews in print, Annie moved to blogging and eventually began "The Write Review." After she was declared permanently disabled in 2014, she devoted herself to the literary community and became known as one of its best book reviewers. In addition to book reviews, Annie writes articles and endorsements for authors; conducts author interviews; and consults with authors on promotions and events.
In addition, she administers the "World of the Write Review" on FaceBook. What makes her debut memoir "Annie's Song" even more remarkable is that much of it was written since Annie was told in January 2020 that she must go into hospice and was given last rites. An advocate for literacy, animal rescue, and those with disabilities, Annie is in the end stages of Stiff Person Syndrome and has several other rare diseases. Her previously published work includes a poem and an essay in an anthology called "Once Upon Another Time." In December 2020, she was the recipient of the Doug Marlette Award for lifetime achievement in Book Promotion.
In February 2021, the Annie McDonnell Book Award was announced, honoring her dedication to the literary community and her courage and strength in battling Stiff Person Syndrome. Most recently, Annie contributed to “The Blue Mountain Review, May 2023 issue with an essay entitled “When Your Rare Disease Becomes Becomes Famous” and “Launch Pad: The Countdown to Marketing Your Book,” released June 20, 2023. Proceeds from "Annie's Song" will go to One Love Dog Rescue, The Muse Writing Center, the Pat Conroy Literary Center, and the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation.
About Lucid
Lucid House Publishing is an award-winning independent book publisher that was created for authors, by authors and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. They build long-term relationships with authors and publish books in a wide variety of genres, in both fiction and nonfiction. As a writer-centric publishing house, they invest their efforts in great stories and the strong, diverse voices behind them.
