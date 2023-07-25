Flash News: OKX Launches Perpetual Swap and Enables Margin Trading & Savings for Worldcoin (WLD)

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 25, 2023.

OKX Launches Perpetual Swap and Enables Margin Trading & Savings for Worldcoin (WLD)

Following the launch of Worldcoin (WLD) on its spot market on July 24, OKX has listed a USDT-margined WLD perpetual swap on the same day at 12:00 UTC. Margin trading and savings have also been enabled to give users the ability to long or short WLD with leverage. These additions are available on both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as through the API. For further details, please click here.

WLD is the native token of Worldcoin, an open-source protocol founded by OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT Founder Sam Altman, that aims to build the world's largest privacy-preserving digital identity, global currency and app with payment, purchases and transfers enabled using the Worldcoin token, alongside other cryptocurrencies and traditional assets.

