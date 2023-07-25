PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release

July 24, 2023 Tulfo commends PBBM on 2nd SONA Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo commended President Bongbong Marcos on his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) today (July 24), where he discussed, among others, the plight of OFWs and seafarers, as well as the country's energy situation. Tulfo, Chaiperson of the Senate Committee on Energy and Committee on Migrant Workers, said he is satisfied with the President's address to the nation. Firstly, Tulfo welcomes the ongoing performance review of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) as confirmed by the President. He said this will help find out the lapses in the performance of NGCP to eventually cancel its franchise and transfer its management and operations to the National Transmission Corporation (TransCo). Sen. Idol is also elated about the administration's effort to discuss the Philippine Energy Plan which aims to promote renewable energy, which is expected to reach 50% nationwide usage by the year 2040. Tulfo also lauded PBBM's report that the deployment situation of OFWs in Saudi Arabia has reached 70,000 OFWs deployed by the government. In addition to this is the President mention of the promise of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that the unpaid claims of OFWs there will be paid. The Senator from Isabela and Davao vowed that he will support PBBM and his administration's projects and advocacies that are geared towards improving the lives of Filipinos, especially the poor. Tulfo, pinuri si PBBM; kuntento sa 2nd SONA ng Pangulo Matapos ang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ngayong araw, July 24, 2023, sa Batasang Pambansa, game na nakipagselfie si Pangulong Bongbong Marcos kay Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo. Pinuri din ni Sen. Idol ang Pangulo sa talumpati nito. Bilang Chairperson ng Committee on Energy at Committee on Migrant Workers sa Senado, nachallenge si Sen. Idol na suportahan ang mga planong nabanggit ng Pangulo tungkol sa enerhiya at kapakanan ng OFWs at seafarers. Una, sumasang-ayon si Sen. Tulfo sa pinagawang performance review ni PBBM para malaman ang kakulangan at kapabayaan ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) upang kalaunan ay tuluyan ng makansela ang prangkisa nito at mailipat na rin ang pamamahala at operasyon nito sa National Transmission Corporation (TransCo). Pangalawa, ikinagalak ni Sen. Tulfo ang paglalatag sa Philippine Energy Plan ng pagsulong ng renewable energy na inaasahang aabot sa 50% ang paggamit sa buong bansa pagdating ng 2040. Pangatlo, magandang balita naman para kay Sen. Tulfo ang ulat ni PBBM na maayos na ang sitwasyon sa pagdedeploy ng ating mga kababayan sa bansang Saudi Arabia kung saan umabot na sa 70,000 OFWs ang nai-deploy ng gobyerno; dagdag pa rito ay nabanggit ng Pangulo na pangako ng Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman na babayaran na ang mga unpaid claims ng ating mga kababayan doon. Kaisa sa mga adhikain at tagumpay ni PBBM na paunlarin ang ekonomiya at pagandahin ang buhay lalo na ng mga kababayan nating poorest of the poor, at suportado ito ni Sen. Tulfo.